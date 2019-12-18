The Tri-City United basketball team had control of its home court wrested from them by Glencoe-Silver Lake. In a fast-paced, physical game, the Panthers took a 62-22 win over the Titans.
“I’m frustrated,” said Coach Austin Pinke. “Glencoe is a good team; they really messed with us. We had a tough time taking care of the ball and Glencoe took over way too much.”
The Panthers came in with an in-your-face strategy against the Titans. The opposing team wasn’t afraid to push to TCU into close quarters and take opportunities to knock the ball right out of players’ hands.
Combined with a greater agility on rebounds, the Panthers grabbed defensive rebound after defensive rebound, turning the Titans’ misses into points for Glencoe-Silver Lake.
In response, the Titans’ plays centered around keeping the ball out of the Panthers’ hands just long enough to allow TCU to get close to the basket. The team was forced to pass the ball four to five times before shooters like junior guards Gabe Robinson and Matthew Radenberg, junior forward Dominick Miland and senior guard Jack Sladek went for two pointers.
While the Titans limited the Panthers’ contact with the ball, the team also had little opportunity to rack up points. Despite their efforts, the team walked away 35 points down in the first half at 45-10 and 40 in the second half 62-22.
For Pinke, the game serves as a teaching moment for the Titans, a chance for them to improve in the future.
“We talked about pride a little bit in the locker room today and not allowing a team to come into our home court and doing what they were doing, about stepping up and taking charge in that way and that’s a work in progress right now,” said Pinke. “I think that what we’ll be looking for moving forward is how our first five games have been and we’re going to be looking at who is taking this to heart and competing like we want.”