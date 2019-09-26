Tri-City United senior cross country runner Austin Antony took home the gold at the New Prague Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 24. Antony led the Titans boys into an overall third-place finish, while the Titans girls took fifth.
“We ran against some very big schools, including Lakeville South, Red Wing, and New Prague,” said TCU Cross Country Coach Brian Fogal. “Both the boys and girls teams fared very well.”
Out of 63 boys competing, the Titans had two runners place in the top 10. Austin Antony won the 5k in a time of 17:05.5. Following Antony was senior Hunter Rutt who took eighth in 17:51.2.
Freshman Dante Jubarian, sophomore Conner Antony and Chase Goecke filled out the rest of the scoring roster and helped push the team into third. Jubarian placed 25th at 18:44.5, Conner Antony in 32nd at 19:28.4 and Goecke at 44th in 20:44.8.
As a team, TCU collected a score of 110, behind New Prague at 62, and Lakeville South at 29. The team placed ahead of Holy Family Catholic, Sibley East, Red Wing, Norwood-Young America, Cannon Falls and Le Sueur-Henderson.
The Tri-City United girls also placed well. Seventh-grader Yasmin Ruiz led the pack, coming in at 25th in 23:48.4. Behind Ruiz in 26 was senior Ariana Krautkramer, who took 26th in 23:54.6. Sophomore Trinity Turek placed 29th 24:16.19 and freshmen Maddie Ruger and Makayla Erickson came in 33rd and 34th at times of 24:59.3 and 25:04.0 respectively.
As a team, the girls scored 147 points, behind Le Sueur-Henderson with 107, New Prague at 67, Red Wing at 31 and Lakeville South at 31.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m., the TCU cross country teams will meet with Belle Plaine, Le Sueur-Henderson, Medford and Sibley East at the Ney Center at Henderson.