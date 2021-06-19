Tri-City United's two entries in the state Class A boys track and field meet didn't finish as high as they would have liked, but just making it to state for their first time was a big accomplishment for junior Jordan Meyer and sophomore Marco Reyes.
Meyer finished 16th in the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.79 seconds and 15th in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 44.11 Friday at St. Michael-Albertville. He came in with the seventh fastest seed time (15.88) in the 110 hurdles and the ninth fastest (41.92) in the 300 hurdles.
Senior Jayson Ekiyor Providence Academy won the 110 hurdles in 14.51. Senior Kenny Soderberg Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta took first in the 300 hurdles in 39.14.
Coming in as the 15th fastest (52.23) in the 400-meter dash, Reyes moved up to 14th place in 52.13 seconds. Senior Kyler Bade of Plainview-Elgin-Millville finished first in 49.63.
"For a season that started out with many unknowns and possibility of extreme limits due to the pandemic, it turned out to be a fun one," TCU boys head coach Craig Nordling said. "The TCU boys used the smaller meets with unlimited entries to get much needed experience for our young team.
"To be able to finish the year with Marco and Jordan being able to take part in the Class A State meet was exciting. Few athletes have the honor to run in the state meet. By making the meet as underclassmen, I hope that it drives their desire to work hard and make it a goal to return next year.
"Jordan entered both of his races seeded in the top heats. I know he was disappointed with the overall results, but I was proud to watch him compete and think he had an outstanding junior year.
"Marco entered the meet slightly more relaxed. I feel that his success this winter with wrestling enabled him to approach the state track meet differently. Marco ran a great race against an incredibly tough field. I know that Marco is driven and will look to be back next year, in possibly multiple events.
"For TCU track, Marco and Jordan are examples of what our program can achieve. The coaches and the community are extremely proud of what they accomplished this year. Hopefully come next year we can build on this and bring additional athletes with them back to the state meet."