Playing a variety of competition, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants volleyball team placed 20th overall with a 2-3 record Friday and Saturday at a Marshall tournament.
Lakeville South 2, LS-H 0
Lakeville South shut out the Giants 25-11, 25-10 in round one.
Lauren Gregerson and Morgan Goettlicher both had three kills in 14 and nine attempts.
Julia More led with 10 digs.
Halle Bemmels had six assists.
"Had heard Lakeville South was ranked 18th nationally — at that we played pretty well," LS-H head coach Stacey Feser said. "Was good to see the girls face some tough competition."
LS-H 2, Tracy-Milroy Balaton 1
The Giants topped Tracy-Balaton 25-14, 23-25, 15-9 in round two.
Morgan Goettlicher ended with 11 kills, Zoe Thomson had eight kills on 12 attempts (.500), and Julia More had seven kills.
Lauren Gregerson and Callie Jo Miller led with 14 digs each.
Halle Bemmels has 26 assists
"We came out very strong, regressed a bit in the second game but finished strong again, pulled off a win against a strong TMB team," Feser said. "They got their hands on everything and played very scrappy against us. We had 65 digs as a team and 32 kills."
LS-H 2, Bloomington-Jefferson 1
The Giants defeated Bloomington Jefferson 25-20, 11-25, 17-15.
Morgan Goettlicher has eight kills; Zoe Thomson had five.
Callie Jo Miller had 11 digs.
Halle Bemmels had 17 assists.
"A big win for our program against a really good Jefferson team," Feser said. "We didn't have any standout performances here, we just gutted it out and took advantage of the opportunity. Put us in a great spot to start Day 2 of the tournament."
RTR 2, LS-H 1
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton edged the Giants 25-18, 23-25, 16-14.
Zoe Thomson led with 10 kills (.600), Julia More followed with 9.
Brianna Sippo had 12 digs, Callie Jo Miller had 11 digs, Lauren Gregerson had 10, and Julia More had nine with 49 total team digs.
Halle Bemmels had 32 assists
"This was a disappointing loss," Feser said. "We were down 16-4 in the second set and came back only to lose 23-25. We were leading the entire thirrd set until 12 points, losing 14-16. 34 team kills, 49 team digs."
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2, LS-H 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt defeated the Giants 25-23, 25-16.
Morgan Goettlicher had seven kills; Zoe Thomson had four.
Callie Jo Miller had eight digs.
Halle Bemmels had 15 assists
"The loss to RTR took the wind out of our sails, and we lost to Roosevelt," Feser said.
"Was really happy with how Zoe played in this tournament — kept an aggressive approach to everything and it payed off for her throughout, finished with 27 kills. Callie Jo had 47 digs on the weekend, Lauren Gregerson had 42, Julia More had 36. Morgan had 36 kills to go over 100 on the season. Halle added 96 assists to go over 200 for the season.
"It was good to see a variety of levels of competition, and it's a good tournament for the girls to see a few different styles of play. Looking forward to being home tomorrow for our game against SW Christian.
LS-H (5-3, 1-0 Minnesota River Conference) travels to Jordan for an MRC match at 7 p.m. Thursday.