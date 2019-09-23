Seeing posters outside the Cleveland gym announcing upcoming player milestones, at least a few Alden-Conger fans were skeptical that Taylin Gosch could prop up the 24 set assists she needed for a career 1,000 or that McKenna Robb would smack down the 15 kills required to break the school record 1,110 … at least not during Thursday night’s match against the visiting Knights.
But the two easily surpassed the marks, reaching them in set two, and, more importantly, the Clippers swept Alden-Conger, a team they had lost to in three-straight sets every year since 2013.
The win puts the Clippers in position to go undefeated in the Valley Conference.
“It felt like Christmas tonight,” said head coach Bree Meyer. “Not only did we beat Alden — and I had never taken even one set from in my six years as head coach — but we also broke a school record, and Taylin got her 1,000 set assists.”
With two hits outside the boundary line, a Lexi Hollerich ace serve and a Robb kill, the first four points of set one went to the Clippers. But with three kills and an ace block, Alden-Conger knotted the set at five.
“They’ve always been scrappy,” Meyer said. “What we tried to do is change it up a little bit, tip over the block, keep them guessing. So I told Taylin to, ‘set outside, set a slide, tire their offense.’”
After a seesaw series, an Emily Kern kill put the Clippers up 10-9, and they never looked back. Strong on both digs and blocks, the Knights made the Clippers earn each point, but the set ended 25-19 after a Hollerich attack.
“I don’t think we’ve ever played a (set) like that,” said Hollerich, a senior outside hitter. “The energy was up. Usually by the third (set) we get a little down. But the entire time, we were up. We wanted it. It was probably the best hits in all the games I’ve played in my life.”
A Robb winner inaugurated set two. With the score tangled at six, a pair of kills and an ace block gave the Knights a three-point advantage. From there, the lead alternated back and forth with Robb’s landmark kill tying the set at 16.
“I went into this like, ‘I don’t care about the record,’” Robb said. “I wanted this for the whole team. We’ve worked so hard … all summer, and we haven’t beaten them for so long. Honestly, this was one of my biggest goals in my whole career. That we did it my senior year makes it even better.”
Up 20-18, the Knights erred on the serve and then hit the ball out of bounds. From there, Robb went into overdrive with five kills — the fourth set up by Gosch’s 1,000th career assist — for a 25-21 triumph.
“I couldn’t have done it without the hitters,” said Gosch, whose goal is now 2000 career digs. “They make the set assists happen.”
Winning set two was the turning point, Meyer said.
“To take two away…we kind of had a little cushion, but we said ‘let’s finish it. We do not want to go five games.”
With the Knights seemingly worn down in the steamy gym, set three was not as close as the 25-15 final indicated.
“I told them hydrate all day,” Meyer said. “That’s going to be an advantage for us because we’re used to playing in this hot gym as compared to them; they have air conditioning. We took care of business.”
A Robb kill punctuated the match. It was her 31st of the night. Gosch finished with 38 set assists. Kern added eight kills. Where she needed to be, Hollerich scooped 27 digs.
“I think that’s her (Hollerich’s) match high, and only in three sets,” Meyer said.
Emma Sweere excavated 20 digs. Robb pulled up 15 digs, and Kern hoisted a dozen digs.
“Our back row did a great job too,” Meyer said. “We kind of struggled on that line shot, but when we took away that line, we were able to dig that up.”
Conservative from in serving, the Clippers only missed six. Hollerich was 18-18 with two aces. Kern was 12-12, and Robb was 8-8 with one ace.
At a tournament in Burnsville this weekend, the Clippers have non-conference Le Sueur-Henderson and Madelia next week, but Meyer said in the Valley, Nicollet on October 8 will likely be the Clippers’ next most difficult competitor. The Raiders managed to take a set from Alden.