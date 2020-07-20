7/9/2020 – New Ulm Red

Game 1 Lost 0-17

Grayce Kortuem got a single in the second inning

Allison Jindra got a single in the fourth inning

Sierra Davis pitched 3 ½ innings walking 8 batters and hitting 2

Emily Kern pitched ½ inning walking 2

Overall we gave up 12 hits and had 3 fielding errors.

Game 2 Won 8-7

Nicole McCabe reached on an error in the 1st inning and walked in the 6th inning

Lexi Hollerich reached on an error in the 1st inning, singled in the 3rd inning and doubled with an RBI in the 6th inning

Emily Kern tripled in the 1st inning with an RBI, walked in the 3rd inning and reached on an error in the 6th inning

Brianna Connor singled with an RBI in the 1st inning, and had a walk off single with 2 RBIs to end the game in the 6th.

Grayce Kortuem had a single in the 4th

Macey Ziebarth walked in the 1st inning

Emily Kern pitched 2 clean innings

Serena Williams pitched 4 innings walking 3 and hitting 1 batter

Overall we gave up 6 hits and had 3 fielding errors

7/9/2020 – Lake Crystal Black

Game 1 Won 3-2

Nicole McCabe walked in the 3rd and had a single and an RBI in the 5th

Brianna Connor walked in the 2nd

Halle McCabe doubled with an RBI in the 2nd

Jordyn Klingel singled in the 2nd inning

Taylin Gosh singled in the 5th inning

Emily Kern pitched 6 innings striking out 9, walking 1 and hitting 1 batter

Overall we gave up 4 hits and had 1 fielding error

Game 2 Lost 5-10

Nicole McCabe had a single in the 2nd and reached on an error in the 4th

Lexi Hollerich reached on an error in the 1st and walked in the 2nd

Emily Kern doubled in the 1st and reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd

Brianna Connor singled with an RBI in the 1st

Halle McCabe had an RBI in the 1st and doubled in the 3rd inning

Grayce Kortuem reached on an error in the 3rd and singled in the 5th.

Jordyn Klingel reached on an error in the 2nd and a fielders choice in the 5th

Taylin Gosch reached on an error in the 3rd

Sierra Davis reached on an error in the 2nd

Serena Williams reached on an error in the 4th

Sierra Davis pitched 3 innings striking out 1, walking 4 and hitting 1

Serena Williams pitched 2 innings, striking out 1 and walking 3

Overall we gave up 6 hits and had 1 fielding error

7/14/2020 – Cleveland Orange

Game 1 Won 12-1

Nicole McCabe had a single in the 1st and a 2 RBI double in the 2nd

Lexi Hollerich had a single in the 1st and an RBI single in the 2nd

Emily Kern singled in the 1st, walked in the 2nd and reached on an error in the 4th

Brianna Connor had a 2 RBI double in the 1st and an RBI single in the 4th

Halle McCabe reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd and an error in the 4th

Grayce Kortuem reached on a dropped 3rd strike in the 1st

Macey Ziebarth had a single in the 1st

Jordyn Klingel reached on a walk in the 2nd

Taylin Gosch reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd, and a single in the 3rd

Sierra Davis reached on a walk in the 2nd

Serena Williams reached on a walk in the 2nd and a walk in the 4th

Emily Kern pitched 3 innings striking out 2, walking 2 and hitting 1

Sierra Davis pitched 2 innings striking out 1 and walking 2

Overall we gave up 4 hits and had 0 fielding errors

Orange Team Stats

Sophie Shouler singled in the 1st

Ashley Connor singled in the 1st

Emma Sweere doubled in the 4th

Alana Hartman was hit by a pitch in the 1st

Lexy Waldron singled in the 5th

Jersey Kelley walked in the 5th

Allison Jindra walked in the 3rd

Maddy Steen walked in the 3rd

Hailey Plonsky reached on an error in the 3rd

Alana Hartman pitched 3 innings, striking out 1 and walking 4

Hailey Plonsky pitched 1 inning, striking out 1 and walking 1

Overall they gave up 9 hits and committed 2 fielding errors

Game 2 Won 7-5

Jordyn Klingel reached on an error in the 1st

Taylin Gosch singled in the 1st, doubled in the 2nd and reached on an error in the 4th

Sierra Davis reached on an error in the 3rd and singled in the 4th

Nicole McCabe singled in the 3rd

Lexi Hollerich had an RBI single in the 3rd

Emily Kern had a double in the 2nd, a 3 run RBI Home run in the 3rd and a single in the 5th

Brianna Connor walked in the 2nd, had a single in the 3rd

Halle McCabe walked in the 2nd and reached on an error in the 4th

Grayce Kortuem had a single in the 4th

Macey Ziebarth had an RBI single in the 4th

Sierra Davis pitched 2 innings striking out 2 and walking 2

Serena Williams pitched 3 innings striking out 2, walking 2 and hitting 1

Nicole McCabe pitched 1 inning

Overall we gave up 4 hits and had 0 errors

Orange Team Stats

Maddy Steen reached on an dropped 3rd strike in the 1st

Sophie Shouler walked in the 1st

Ashley Connor singled in the 2nd

Emma Sweere walked in the 2nd

Alana Harman had an RBI single in the 2nd

Lexy Waldron walked in the 2nd

Harley Connor had a 2 RBI single in the 2nd

Kira McCarthy reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd

Jersey Kelley reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd

Kaylee Karels had an RBI walk in the 2nd

Hailey Plonsky pitched 3 innings, walking 2 batters

Alana Hartman pitched 2 innings, striking out 1

Overall they gave up 10 hits and committed 4 fielding errors

7/16/2020 – Cleveland Orange

Game 1 Won 9-1

Nicole McCabe doubled in the 1st, had an RBI double in the 2nd

Lexi Hollerich singled in the 1st, reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd and doubled in the 2nd

Emily Kern reached on error in he 1st, 2nd and 3rd innings

Grayce Kortuem walked in the 1st, reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd and singled in the 3rd

Macey Ziebarth reached on a fielders choice in the 1st, walked in the 2nd and singled in the 3rd

Jordyn Klingel reached on a walk in the 2nd and 3rd

Taylin Gosch singled in the 1st and reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd

Sierra Davis walked in the 2nd and also had a 2 RBI double the same inning

Serena Williams walked in the 2nd and 4th innings

Sierra Davis pitched 3 innings striking out 2 and walking 2

Serena Williams pitched 2 innings striking out 3 and walking 1

Overall we gave up 2 hits and had 3 fielding errors

Orange Team Stats

Hailey Plonsky reached on an error in the 4th

Alana Hartman reached on a dropped 3rd strike in the 2nd

Asia Kern had a single in the 5th

Harley Connor had a single in the 1st

Maddy Steen had a single in the 5th

Lexy Waldron reached on an error in the 3rd and walked in the 5th

Kyra McCarthy walked in the 3rd

Emma Sweere reached on a fielders choice in the 3rd

Kaylee Karels walked in the 3rd

Allison Jindra reached on a fielders choice in the 3rd

Alana Hartman pitched 3 innings walking 5 batters

Hailey Plonsky pitched 2 innings, striking out 1 and walking 1

Overall they gave up 8 hits and had 5 fielding errors

Game 2 Lost 1-8

Nicole McCabe had a double in the 3rd inning

Lexi Hollerich reached on an error in the 5th inning

Emily Kern reached on a fielders choice in the 5th inning

Macey Ziebarth singled in the 2nd

Jordyn Klingel singled in the 4th

Taylin Gosch reached on an error in the 2nd

Sierra Davis singled in the 5th

Serena Williams pitched 1 inning walking 2

Emily Kern pitched 4 innings striking out 6, walking 4

Overall we gave up 7 hits and had 2 fielding errors

Orange Team Stats

Sophie Shouler reached on a walk in the 5th

Emma Sweere reached on an error in the 1st

Kaylee Karels walked in the 1st and 3rd and had a single in the 5th

Harley Connor had a 2 RBI double in the 1st and a 2 RBI single in the 5th

Alana Hartman singled in the 1st and walked in the 4th

Hailey Plonsky walked in the 1st and singled in the 4th

Maddy Steen walked in the 4th

Jersey Kelley reached on a fielders choice in the 4th

Allison Jindra walked in the 2nd, and had a 2 RBI single in the 4th

Asia Kern had a single in the 5th

Kyra McCarthy reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd

