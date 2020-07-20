7/9/2020 – New Ulm Red
Game 1 Lost 0-17
Grayce Kortuem got a single in the second inning
Allison Jindra got a single in the fourth inning
Sierra Davis pitched 3 ½ innings walking 8 batters and hitting 2
Emily Kern pitched ½ inning walking 2
Overall we gave up 12 hits and had 3 fielding errors.
Game 2 Won 8-7
Nicole McCabe reached on an error in the 1st inning and walked in the 6th inning
Lexi Hollerich reached on an error in the 1st inning, singled in the 3rd inning and doubled with an RBI in the 6th inning
Emily Kern tripled in the 1st inning with an RBI, walked in the 3rd inning and reached on an error in the 6th inning
Brianna Connor singled with an RBI in the 1st inning, and had a walk off single with 2 RBIs to end the game in the 6th.
Grayce Kortuem had a single in the 4th
Macey Ziebarth walked in the 1st inning
Emily Kern pitched 2 clean innings
Serena Williams pitched 4 innings walking 3 and hitting 1 batter
Overall we gave up 6 hits and had 3 fielding errors
7/9/2020 – Lake Crystal Black
Game 1 Won 3-2
Nicole McCabe walked in the 3rd and had a single and an RBI in the 5th
Brianna Connor walked in the 2nd
Halle McCabe doubled with an RBI in the 2nd
Jordyn Klingel singled in the 2nd inning
Taylin Gosh singled in the 5th inning
Emily Kern pitched 6 innings striking out 9, walking 1 and hitting 1 batter
Overall we gave up 4 hits and had 1 fielding error
Game 2 Lost 5-10
Nicole McCabe had a single in the 2nd and reached on an error in the 4th
Lexi Hollerich reached on an error in the 1st and walked in the 2nd
Emily Kern doubled in the 1st and reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd
Brianna Connor singled with an RBI in the 1st
Halle McCabe had an RBI in the 1st and doubled in the 3rd inning
Grayce Kortuem reached on an error in the 3rd and singled in the 5th.
Jordyn Klingel reached on an error in the 2nd and a fielders choice in the 5th
Taylin Gosch reached on an error in the 3rd
Sierra Davis reached on an error in the 2nd
Serena Williams reached on an error in the 4th
Sierra Davis pitched 3 innings striking out 1, walking 4 and hitting 1
Serena Williams pitched 2 innings, striking out 1 and walking 3
Overall we gave up 6 hits and had 1 fielding error
7/14/2020 – Cleveland Orange
Game 1 Won 12-1
Nicole McCabe had a single in the 1st and a 2 RBI double in the 2nd
Lexi Hollerich had a single in the 1st and an RBI single in the 2nd
Emily Kern singled in the 1st, walked in the 2nd and reached on an error in the 4th
Brianna Connor had a 2 RBI double in the 1st and an RBI single in the 4th
Halle McCabe reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd and an error in the 4th
Grayce Kortuem reached on a dropped 3rd strike in the 1st
Macey Ziebarth had a single in the 1st
Jordyn Klingel reached on a walk in the 2nd
Taylin Gosch reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd, and a single in the 3rd
Sierra Davis reached on a walk in the 2nd
Serena Williams reached on a walk in the 2nd and a walk in the 4th
Emily Kern pitched 3 innings striking out 2, walking 2 and hitting 1
Sierra Davis pitched 2 innings striking out 1 and walking 2
Overall we gave up 4 hits and had 0 fielding errors
Orange Team Stats
Sophie Shouler singled in the 1st
Ashley Connor singled in the 1st
Emma Sweere doubled in the 4th
Alana Hartman was hit by a pitch in the 1st
Lexy Waldron singled in the 5th
Jersey Kelley walked in the 5th
Allison Jindra walked in the 3rd
Maddy Steen walked in the 3rd
Hailey Plonsky reached on an error in the 3rd
Alana Hartman pitched 3 innings, striking out 1 and walking 4
Hailey Plonsky pitched 1 inning, striking out 1 and walking 1
Overall they gave up 9 hits and committed 2 fielding errors
Game 2 Won 7-5
Jordyn Klingel reached on an error in the 1st
Taylin Gosch singled in the 1st, doubled in the 2nd and reached on an error in the 4th
Sierra Davis reached on an error in the 3rd and singled in the 4th
Nicole McCabe singled in the 3rd
Lexi Hollerich had an RBI single in the 3rd
Emily Kern had a double in the 2nd, a 3 run RBI Home run in the 3rd and a single in the 5th
Brianna Connor walked in the 2nd, had a single in the 3rd
Halle McCabe walked in the 2nd and reached on an error in the 4th
Grayce Kortuem had a single in the 4th
Macey Ziebarth had an RBI single in the 4th
Sierra Davis pitched 2 innings striking out 2 and walking 2
Serena Williams pitched 3 innings striking out 2, walking 2 and hitting 1
Nicole McCabe pitched 1 inning
Overall we gave up 4 hits and had 0 errors
Orange Team Stats
Maddy Steen reached on an dropped 3rd strike in the 1st
Sophie Shouler walked in the 1st
Ashley Connor singled in the 2nd
Emma Sweere walked in the 2nd
Alana Harman had an RBI single in the 2nd
Lexy Waldron walked in the 2nd
Harley Connor had a 2 RBI single in the 2nd
Kira McCarthy reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd
Jersey Kelley reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd
Kaylee Karels had an RBI walk in the 2nd
Hailey Plonsky pitched 3 innings, walking 2 batters
Alana Hartman pitched 2 innings, striking out 1
Overall they gave up 10 hits and committed 4 fielding errors
7/16/2020 – Cleveland Orange
Game 1 Won 9-1
Nicole McCabe doubled in the 1st, had an RBI double in the 2nd
Lexi Hollerich singled in the 1st, reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd and doubled in the 2nd
Emily Kern reached on error in he 1st, 2nd and 3rd innings
Grayce Kortuem walked in the 1st, reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd and singled in the 3rd
Macey Ziebarth reached on a fielders choice in the 1st, walked in the 2nd and singled in the 3rd
Jordyn Klingel reached on a walk in the 2nd and 3rd
Taylin Gosch singled in the 1st and reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd
Sierra Davis walked in the 2nd and also had a 2 RBI double the same inning
Serena Williams walked in the 2nd and 4th innings
Sierra Davis pitched 3 innings striking out 2 and walking 2
Serena Williams pitched 2 innings striking out 3 and walking 1
Overall we gave up 2 hits and had 3 fielding errors
Orange Team Stats
Hailey Plonsky reached on an error in the 4th
Alana Hartman reached on a dropped 3rd strike in the 2nd
Asia Kern had a single in the 5th
Harley Connor had a single in the 1st
Maddy Steen had a single in the 5th
Lexy Waldron reached on an error in the 3rd and walked in the 5th
Kyra McCarthy walked in the 3rd
Emma Sweere reached on a fielders choice in the 3rd
Kaylee Karels walked in the 3rd
Allison Jindra reached on a fielders choice in the 3rd
Alana Hartman pitched 3 innings walking 5 batters
Hailey Plonsky pitched 2 innings, striking out 1 and walking 1
Overall they gave up 8 hits and had 5 fielding errors
Game 2 Lost 1-8
Nicole McCabe had a double in the 3rd inning
Lexi Hollerich reached on an error in the 5th inning
Emily Kern reached on a fielders choice in the 5th inning
Macey Ziebarth singled in the 2nd
Jordyn Klingel singled in the 4th
Taylin Gosch reached on an error in the 2nd
Sierra Davis singled in the 5th
Serena Williams pitched 1 inning walking 2
Emily Kern pitched 4 innings striking out 6, walking 4
Overall we gave up 7 hits and had 2 fielding errors
Orange Team Stats
Sophie Shouler reached on a walk in the 5th
Emma Sweere reached on an error in the 1st
Kaylee Karels walked in the 1st and 3rd and had a single in the 5th
Harley Connor had a 2 RBI double in the 1st and a 2 RBI single in the 5th
Alana Hartman singled in the 1st and walked in the 4th
Hailey Plonsky walked in the 1st and singled in the 4th
Maddy Steen walked in the 4th
Jersey Kelley reached on a fielders choice in the 4th
Allison Jindra walked in the 2nd, and had a 2 RBI single in the 4th
Asia Kern had a single in the 5th
Kyra McCarthy reached on a fielders choice in the 2nd