In a three-day stretch, the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team faced the unenviable task of competing in back-to-back-to-back games. Despite the scheduling challenges, the Giants were able to pick up their second win of the season with a 35-32 win over Sibley East in the middle game, sandwiched between a pair of losses to Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop and Nicollet.
"This was a tough week, we had four games in six days, so the girls were exhausted," said LS-H head coach Sherri Fritz. "They never let it show and worked hard to improve every time out on the floor."
Thursday, the Giants hosted GFW and put together a solid performance on offense but ultimately fell to the Thunderbirds 61-50.
"This was a well fought game for us," noted coach Fritz. "We played a couple different defenses to keep the opponent on their toes which also helped us keep our heads in the game."
Sam Wilbright led the Giants in scoring with 22 points while recording six steals. Morgan Gregersen led the way in rebounds with eight while adding five points and Ava Wagner scored eight while Brynn Biedscheid scored seven.
"We had better scoring across the board, but need a few other people to contribute to make it a little more even," said Fritz.
Friday night's game with Sibley East was a nail biter, but this time the Giants had the ability to hold off the Wolverines for the 35-32 win.
"This was another well fought game for us, we consistently looked to score and take good shots," said Fritz. "We rebounded well and were able to mix up our defenses a bit."
Wilbright once again led LS-H in scoring with 13 points while Rhyan Fritz scored 11 points to go with five rebounds. Gregersen once again led the team in rebounds with eight.
"It got a little nerve racking at the end of the game, but the girls did well and held their composure until the final buzzer went off," said Fritz.
Saturday's road game against Nicollet showed the effects of playing so many games in such a small amount of time, and the Giants struggled to find a rhythm in the 66-50 loss.
"The girls were both physically and mentally exhausted," coach Fritz noted. "We made some mental mistakes out on the court that led to easy points for the other team and allowed them to go on a couple runs."
Wilbright and Fritz led the team in scoring with 17 and 16 points respectively while Gregersen continued to control the paint with a team-high eight rebounds.
"We did make a comeback with about three minutes left to get within 16, but it was a little too late," said Fritz. "We learned some good lessons from this game."
The Giants return to the hardwood Thursday, Feb. 10 when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Clippers.