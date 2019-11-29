Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. High 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.