Le Sueur-Henderson senior center Zoe Thomson scored a career-high 17 points, but it wasn't enough as the Giants fell to Southwest Christian 50-44 in Minnesota River Conference girls basketball on Monday at Chaska.
The Giants (2-6 overall, 1-6 conference) kept it close in the first half, trailing by only 23-22. But the Stars (4-4, 4-2) held a 27-22 advantage in the second half.
Also scoring for LS-H, Halle Bemmels had eight points, Olivia Fritz seven, Karragen Straub six, Sam Wilbright four and McKenna Borchardt two.
The Giants return home at 7:15 p.m. Thursday against Norwood Young America (4-2).
Le Sueur-Henderson 22 22 44
Southwest Christian 23 27 50