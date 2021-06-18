After her sixth year running on the Tri-City United track and field team, senior Josie Plut of Le Center finally met her goal of qualifying for state.
"It's very special that I made state in my last year," Plut said after running in the state meet Friday at St. Michael-Albertville. "It's kind of like a final hurrah to go all the way. I made seconds many times, but I've never gone all the way. I'm glad I got that accomplishment under my belt as a state participant.
"I definitely got more confident and less worrisome when I go to these meets. I'm more competitive and try to do my best. I used to be a little seventh grader, but now I kind of know what I'm doing."
She and the rest of the 4x800-meter relay team of senior Annabelle Davies of Le Center, sophomore Makayla Erickson of Montgomery and eighth grader Yasmin Ruiz of Le Center became the first TCU girls relay team in the 10-year history of TCU to qualify for state.
While the relay members didn't finish as high they would have liked (16th and last in 10:41.55), they ran the second best time in school history last week of 10:22.
"We did get last, but we had a really tough section, and I'm really glad that we were able to be here," Plut said. "We had Belle Plaine and Sibley East who we were battling against. I think we did really good as a team throughout the whole season."
The school record of 10:12 was set by Davies, Plut, Gabby Robinson and Sarah Novak in 2017.
"We got pretty close to that, but it was a very tough record to beat," Plut said.
Making state the first time "means a lot," Plut said. "It shows how much effort us girls have been putting in, especially with COVID and trying to work around that and get back into shape after a year being out. It was just really nice to have this accomplishment."
The relay time improved during the year. "We have been getting faster because we have been working more as a team," Plut said. "I think we got at least 20 seconds faster."
Plut plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and study to be become a physician's assistant. She is undecided if she will run track.
"They do have some running clubs, but as of right now I don't think I will go out for track," Plut said. She also is planning to play community tennis. She was the TCU No. 1 singles player.
Asked about her track career overall, Plut said, "It's been lots of fun. It made me grow as a person to be competitive and do well and see myself put in the effort. It turned out to be worth it."