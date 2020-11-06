The Tri-City United Volleyball had a tough match confronting them Thursday. The Titans were set to rematch one of the top ranked teams in their conference: Mayer Lutheran.
The Crusaders topped the Titans in a 0-3 sweep, but Tri-City United improved in their scoring.
During the first set, the Titans held their own against the Crusaders strong offense. Their efforts brought the Titans within striking distance in a 25-20 loss in the first set of the match. But in the second set, Mayer Lutheran proved why they had an 8-1 win record this season. The Crusaders launched kill after kill, winning the second set 25-11.
But the Titans didn’t let the Crusaders keep them down. Tri-City United rebounded from their nadir in the second set to match their performance in the first. The Titans were up to nearly 20 points at the end of the third, but it was the Crusaders who claimed the win 25-19.
Defensive players cut off potential kills from the Crusaders with Kaitlyn Lang collecting 18 digs in the match and Jordyn Brownlee contributing 13. Kaia Kroack stopped the ball right at the net contributing five blocks.
On offense, Tri-City United was led by Gracie Wegner, who earned a total of seven kills. The Titans hitters were aided by Brownlee contributing 10 assists and Morgan Kes adding nine.
“I was proud of our girls for competing against a challenging opponent,: said Tri-City United Coach Haley Fogarty. “They continued to challenge themselves and make plays during the critical moments. On a very special senior night, our senior leaders remained composed and focused on getting better.”