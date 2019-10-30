St. Peter and Tri-City United volleyball teams both went into this season with goals of taking it to another level.
The No. 1 seeded Saints now have a shot at taking a step up after sweeping the No. 4 Titans 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-11) in the Section 2AA South Subsection semifinals Tuesday at Mankato East. TCU beat St. Peter 3-1 in the regular season.
St. Peter (23-8) has reached the subsection finals the last three years and lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo. K-W moved to Section 1A this season, opening the door for the Saints.
"We've always kind of been runner-up," St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson said. "We've pretty much gone against Kenyon-Wanamingo. With them out of the subsection this year were taking on (Le Sueur-Henderson). They are a really good ball club, but definitely it's our goal to get over that hump and get into the section finals."
The South subsection championship at 6 p.m. Thursday at New Prague will feature St. Peter versus No. 2 seeded LS-H (14-16) which beat No. 3 Waseca (12-9) 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 in the South subsection semifinals. LS-H also beat St. Peter 3-1 during the regular season.
The North subsection final features No. 1 seeded Southwest Christian versus No. 2 seeded Belle Plaine at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at New Prague. SWC swept No. 4 Jordan 3-0, and Belle Plaine beat No. 3 Norwood Young America 3-0.
The section championship will be 7:45 p.m. Nov. 2 at Mankato East. State will be Nov. 7-9 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The St. Peter-TCU match featured a battle of the Saints' middle hitters versus the Titans' middle blockers.
"We had a job we set out to do, and that was to try to block St. Peter's middle hitters," first-year TCU head coach Renae Chappuis said. "It was a good matchup at the net, and I thought they work hard. I thought there were a few times where we had momentum swings with some missed serves. But you can't predict that. It's a matter of how well you get over it going forward."
The Saints, who had 42 kills to the Titans' 18, just had too much firepower for the Titans to overcome.
Senior middle hitter Brielle Bushaw led the Saints with 14 kills and two blocks, and she picked up one dig. Senior middle hitter Sarah Conlon notched 10 kills, four ace serves, four det assists and three digs. Maggi Pierret collected six kills and two digs.
"Brielle and Sarah did a really good job of mixing things up," Hanson said. "We worked on areas that we could score off of them, and the girls did what they needed to do."
Senior setter Paige Hewitt ran the offense with 31 set assists. She also led with four digs, three kills and seven servicing points
"Paige is just a phenomenal setter," Hanson said. "She can just get to the ball, and she does a great job of reading where their defense is, and setting up the girls in order for us to score.
"Our back row also did a good job of coverage this time," Hanson said of libero Allie McCabe, defensive specialist McKenna VanZee and hitters Carlie Chabot, Grace Remmert and Sarah Conlon who also play the back row. "We stayed low and got some really good digs to get some key points and get us back into momentum."
Conlon, Remmert and Chabot "also had some big key serves to get us back on top in that second set," Hanson said. Conlon had four straight aces in the third that put the Saints ahead 10-3. "With her and Grace (who had seven straight serving points to make it 18-5) especially in that last set got us on a good roll. Carlie (who served three straight to make it 20-8 in the third set) had some big key ones to get us back on top."
Remmert, who served 100 percent, led with 15 service points and had four kills, three digs and one ace serve. Chabot had 10 service points, five kills, one dig and one ace serve. McCabe notched four set assists and one dig. VanZee had one dig.
The Titans took their only lead in the second set by as much as 10-5. But the Saints roared back to tie it 10-10 on a pair of kills by Bushell and one by Remmert. Bushell nailed another kill to give the Saints the lead for good 13-12, and Chabot served hit a trio of serves to make it 15-12.
"We talked about controlling that things that we can control, and serving was one of those things," Hanson said.
TCU improved from just 5-25 last season to 11-19 this season.
"This season overall was the season of humongous leaps and bounds and growth," Chappuis said. "TCU had not had a strong volleyball program in years, and this has been a huge building year. They have gone above and beyond as a team, more than I've asked, and they've really learned the game inside and out."
"The girls had highs and lows just like any other volleyball game. I would like our passing to be a little more on. I would have like our quickness to be there, but overall we played to the best of our ability we could for the evening."
The Titans will lose just two seniors to graduation, but they will be big losses, setter Ellie Singleton and middle hitter Holly Schendel. "That will definitely be felt," Chappuis said. "I'm grateful it's only two and not more. But, yes, it's key components."
The Titans have a number of key players returning.
"I think next year if we can continue with the forward progress that we've made in the season as a whole, I think that we could have an even better season next year," Chappuis said.