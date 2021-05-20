Led by triple winner Jordan Meyer, double winner Marco Reyes and three other first-place finishers, Tri-City United boys track and field ran away from the team title May 18 in the Central Raiders MRC Quadrangular at Norwood Young America.
Team standings showed: TCU 104, Mayer Lutheran 59, NYA 40 and Watertown Mayer 54.
Meyer swept the 100 and 300 hurdles in 15.74 and 44.90 seconds. He also ran on the winning 4x200 relay with Payton Hennen, Brant Le Meiux and Reyes in 1:38.37.
Reyes also led a TCU 1-2-3 finish in the 400-dash. Reyes finished in 52.89, Connor Flintrop second in 57.96 and Aidan McNamara third in 58.52.
The 4x800 team of Aidan McNamara, Connor Antony, Chase Goecke and Austin Rutt placed first in 9:40.84.
The 4x400 relay team of Reyes, Flintrop, McNamara and Michael Pichotta placed second in 3:45.83.
Henry Schendal took first in the discus throw (109-2) and third in the shot put (32-6).
In the high jump, three Titans placed: Fakovous Tandia took second at 5-6, Dylan Thomson third at 5-0 and Jason Buchingham fourth at 4-10.
Jack Erickson finished second in the 110 hurdles (19.24) and the 300 hurdles (49.18).
Aven Prigge placed third in the 100 hurdles (21.27), and Connor Skluzacek placed third in the 300 hurdles (53.96).
Connor Antony took second in the 1600 (5:07.19).
Janik Wager ran second in the 200 dash (25.08).
In the 800 run, Chase Goecke placed second 2:13.83) and Dante Juberian (2:17.45) fourth.
In the 3200 run, Rutt placed second (11:29.22), Cole Goecke third (12:59.06) and Caleb Robrahn fourth (12:03.39).
"There were several individual performances that stand out," TCU boys head coach Craig Nordling said. "Jordan Meyer continues to be dominant in the hurdle races. It will be an interest end of the season to see if this is the case at conferences and into post-season races. Marco Reyes ran well in the 200 and 400 for us. Henry Schendel continues to lead our throwers and has placed in almost every meet this year.
"Our distance runners continue to put up personal best times, but will see very tough competition both in our conference and subsection.
"We are dealing with some minor injuries, but I hope that they are mended before the conference meet.
"As a young team with only three seniors, it is important that we use the next few weeks to continue to learn our events and work hard in practice to enable us to get the best results at these important end of the year meets."
Girls
Triple winners Yasmin Ruiz and Maddy Ruger and three winning relays led TCU girls to first place.
Girls' standings showed: TCU 83, NY 40, Mayer Lutheran 67.5, Watertown Mayer 49.5.
Ruiz won the 800 (2:41.12) and 1600 (5:55.5) runs and ran on the first place 4x400 relay team with Anabelle Davies, Ruger and Makayla Erickson (4:41.41).
The Titans also won the 4x800 relay with Josie Plut, Erickson, Ruger and Gaby Dahlke (12:10.4) and the 4x200 with Erika Kadrlik, Lauren Houn, Morgan Meier and Ruger (1:58.88).
The Titans also swept the top three places in the pole vault. All clearing 6 feet, 6 inches, Charlotte Houn took first, Alexis Marcussen second and Sophia Smith third.
Charlotte Houn also took second place in the 100 hurdles (17.98), third in the 300 hurdles (52.60) and fourth in the 200 dash (30.23).
Grace Hennen took fourth in the 100 hurdles (20.55).
Plutt also finished second in the 1600 (5:56.02).
Lauren Houn placed second in the 100 dash (13.58) and fourth in the 400 dash (1:08.57).
Davies ran second in the 400 dash (.1:06.81)
In the shot put, Maddie Dooly placed third (28-5) and Kalia Krocak fourth (28-2).
In the long jump, Martinson and Kadrlik tied for third at 13-1.
Kadrlik landed second in the triple jump (31-7) and finished third in the 100 dash (13.58).
"It was a really good tune-up meet as we prepare for the Minnesota River Conference Championship on Tuesday at Belle Plaine," TCU girls head coach Brian Fogal said.