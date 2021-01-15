Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team looked a little rusty in losing the season-opening game 69-41 against Southwest Christian on a snowy Thursday night in Le Sueur.
That's not surprising since the Giants had only two weeks of practice in this COVID-19 pandemic delayed and shortened season.
With a slow start, LS-H fell behind 13-0 in the first 5 minutes. But the Giants rallied with a 14-0, 7 minute-run of their own to come within 24-21 of the Stars with 3:40 left in the first half on a lay-up by senior guard Karragen Straub.
A steal and a free throw by junior Sam Wilbright, who led the Giants with 12 points, cut the Stars' lead to 24-22 with 3 minutes in the first half.
Straub made a basket with 42 seconds left to bring the Giants within 25-24.
SWC senior forward Kaylee Wanless increased the Stars' lead to 27-24 with 10 seconds to go in the first half.
St. Peter senior forward Zoe Thomson finished off the scoring on a free throw with 1.2 seconds left in the half to cut the lead to 27-25.
The Stars went on another run (11-0) to start the second half and increased their lead to 40-25 with 13:50 to play.
The Giants came as close as 10 points (40-30) with 10 minutes left with a 5-0 run on a basket and free throw by guard Halle Bemmels and free throws by Wilbright and Thomson.
But the Stars, led by sophomore guard Chloe Brunsberg's 28 points, pulled away in the end.
Bemmels scored seven points. Straub netted six points. Senior guard Olivia Fritz and sophomore Madi Wilbright scored four points each. Senior guard MaKenna Borchardt and sophomore guard Rhyan Fritz each made a 3-pointer, and Thomson scored a pair of free throws. All 12 Giants saw action.
The Giants continue the exclusively Minnesota River Conference regular season schedule by journeying to Norwood Young America at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan, 19 and return home at 7:15 p.m. Thursday versus Mayer Lutheran which defeated Sibley East 79-36 in the opener.
New look in COVID-19
With spectators limited to 150 or 25 percent capacity, plus social distancing of 6 feet and everyone wearing face masks, the game had a different look than normal. Spectators were seated on just one side of the gym with players on the other side.
LS-H Activities Director Jeff Christ said they were separated because if there was seating behind the benches, it would have to be 12 feet away which would only allow spectators in the top row.
Passes were limited to two per player on the varsity and B-squad. Christ estimated the attendance at 100, plus coaches, officials, announcers, clock and scoreboard operators and media.
After the B-squad game, the gym is emptied, and varsity fans are allowed in the building.
Southwest Christian 27 42 69
Le Sueur-Henderson 25 16 41