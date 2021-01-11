Mason Vosepjka

Mason Vosejpka collides with a Fairmont player last season while attempting a layup. Vosejpka collected the most points of the Titans with 10. (Carson Hughes/southernmn.com)

 By CARSON HUGHES chughes@lesueurcountynews.com

Coaches

Head Coach: Kyle Johnson, 6th year

Assistant coach: Austin Pinke, 4th year 

Key Players

Returning letter winners: Matthew Rabenberg, Collin Barnett, Gabe Robinson, Mason Vosejpka, Adam Henze, Jonathan Hurd, Hank Holicky, Dominic Miland, Dawson Gindt

Keep Your Eye On

Fakourou Tandia (11), Reggie Vosejpka, Henry Schendel (11)

Moved on

Chase Vargo

2019-20 Recap

1-25 in regular season, and finished 8th in the conference. LS-H lost the first round of sections to Minnesota Valley Lutheran.

2021 Season Outlook 

"We are looking to improve on last seasons overall win record, but also to be more competitive in every game on our schedule," said Johnson. "We look to be better offensively through getting the looks we want and being more efficient! Defensively, we look make it a priory to rachet it up more, and make it tougher on opposing teams." 

Coach's Comments

"I'm very excited for our season for many reasons! Our group is working very hard to learn new expections, offensive and defensive schemes, and all the things that come with a new program. A goal of ours is to improve each day and be playing our highest level of basketball at the end of the year". - Kyle Johnson, head coach

By the Numbers

9 - letter winners returning

5 - Seniors

