Coaches
Head Coach: Kyle Johnson, 6th year
Assistant coach: Austin Pinke, 4th year
Key Players
Returning letter winners: Matthew Rabenberg, Collin Barnett, Gabe Robinson, Mason Vosejpka, Adam Henze, Jonathan Hurd, Hank Holicky, Dominic Miland, Dawson Gindt
Keep Your Eye On
Fakourou Tandia (11), Reggie Vosejpka, Henry Schendel (11)
Moved on
Chase Vargo
2019-20 Recap
1-25 in regular season, and finished 8th in the conference. LS-H lost the first round of sections to Minnesota Valley Lutheran.
2021 Season Outlook
"We are looking to improve on last seasons overall win record, but also to be more competitive in every game on our schedule," said Johnson. "We look to be better offensively through getting the looks we want and being more efficient! Defensively, we look make it a priory to rachet it up more, and make it tougher on opposing teams."
Coach's Comments
"I'm very excited for our season for many reasons! Our group is working very hard to learn new expections, offensive and defensive schemes, and all the things that come with a new program. A goal of ours is to improve each day and be playing our highest level of basketball at the end of the year". - Kyle Johnson, head coach
By the Numbers
9 - letter winners returning
5 - Seniors