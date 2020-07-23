In their second straight eight-inning one run loss the U19 Le Sueur-Henderson Giants dropped a 3-2 decision to Rosemont Green on Thursday at Bruce Frank Field.

Trailing 2-0, the Giants rallied to tie it with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but Rosemount won it with a run in the eighth.

Burke Nesbit went the distance on the mound in picking up the loss. He threw a nine hitter with two earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. The game-winning run was unearned on a sacrifice fly.

Two Giants had multiple hits. Nesbit went 2 for 4. Charlie Weick batted 2 for 3 with a walk.

Getting a hit each for the home team were Mitch Casperson (1-4, home run, run, RBI), Tommy Gupton (1-2, two walks, run), Jacye Luna (1-4) and Tyler Pengilly (1-3, RBI).

The Giants' record dropped to 7-8.

