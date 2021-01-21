The Tri-City United boys basketball team faced a swift defeat on Tuesday, Jan. 19 against the Jordan Hubmen. Facing a larger and more aggressive team, the Titans were toppled 72-33.
The high pressure defense from Jordan put the Titans out of their comfort zones. When TCU carried the ball, Jordan got in the Titans faces, blocking passes and knocking the ball away. With a size advantage, the Hubmen cutoff TCU’s shots and collected rebounds.
"Last night against Le Sueur they didn’t ramp up the pressure as much and we were comfortable that way,” said Coach Kyle Johnson. “Tonight, I think we were uncomfortable. I think we’re better than that, we just let it get in our heads.”
With the Titans on edge, the Hubmen dictated much of the game. In the first half, TCU gave up more than 40 points to Jordan. At that point, the Titans had only put 13 points on the board. It was a discouraging setback, but the Titans rallied to mitigate Jordan’s gains in the last half of the game.
“We talked after how we want to be more competitive with teams like that, and it starts with the belief that we can be competitive,” said Johnson.
After halftime, the Titans limited Jordan’s scoring attempts and added 20 additional points to their record.
TCU’s top points-getter was Johnathan Hurd, collecting 12 points and making two three-point field goals. Adam Henze was another major contributor to the Titans, netting them eight points including two three-point shots.
“The kids have been really good at rolling with it,” said Johnson. “We just have to get up and go. I commend them on efforts and hard work. We’re going to keep working and get a little bit better each day.“