The Tri-City United Boys soccer team (0-12) suffered two shutout losses last week.
Last Thursday, on Sept. 30, the Titans traveled to Pine Island to take on the Wildcats. The game ended in a double digit loss for the Titans as the Wildcats score four goals in the first half and added seven more points to the board in the second. Pine Island finished with an 11-0 victory over TCU.
"Nonetheless, the Titans are not defeated and plan to come out strong for their next game," said Padfield. "There was a strong showing of support from dedicated parents."
The Titans put up a more competitive performance against Jordan on Saturday Oct. 2. For the first time this season, the Titans were playing on artificial turf in the Jordan arena, but the Titans handled the surface without issue.
TCU kept the score close and ended the first half at just a 1-0. But in the final 40 minutes of the game, the Titans gave up five goals to lose 6-0.
"Conditioning and a lack of subs contributed to 5 of the 6 goals which were piled on in the second half," said Padfield.
The Titans have one game left in the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 9. At 10 a.m., TCU will challenge Schaeffer Academy in a rematch at home.