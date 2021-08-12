One of the United States' fastest growing sports is taking off in Le Sueur. According to USA Pickleball, 4.2 million players picked up the sport last year, a 21.3% growth in popularity since 2019. At the Le Sueur Community Center, two-hour timeslots are dedicated to pickleball.
Now, Le Sueur-Henderson teacher Sue Hynes is hoping the sport can become an annual Giant Days tradition. On Saturday, Hynes organized Giant Days' first ever teen pickleball tournament for ages 13-18 at the American Legion outdoor hockey rink.
Despite the light showers Saturday afternoon, four pairs of teens were willing and ready to compete for a cash prize. The tournament even brought out a pair of girls from Belle Plaine — Lauren Johnson and Kenna Ziemke — who took home the prize after a first-place finish.
The tournament also featured local teens Andrea Terwedo and Brody Bruggerman on a team, Lexi and Justin Terwedo on another and Liam West and Caleb Luna on the final team.
"We got some great feedback from the kids, and they would be willing to do it again," said Hynes. "If it was raining they were willing to stick around and play, so it was great."
Hynes said she wanted to put on the tournament so there would be more activities for teens to participate in during Giant Days. Pickleball serves as an easy-to-access game with players only needing a perforated plastic ball, wooden paddles and a net to get started.
Pickleball is also appreciated for its accessibility to older players. According to the 2021 Pickleball Participation report, the average age of all players is 38 years old and 60% of core players are 55 and older.
After the positive feedback from the Giant Days tournament, Hynes is interested in hosting an adult tournament along with a teen tournament next year. She also wanted to create a way for participants to register online before the competition.