The Tri-City United softball opened with a promising start against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, May 11, but the opposing team shut out the Titans for the next six innings, defeating TCU 5-2.
The Titans led the game at the top of the first inning. Brooke Blaschko led off with a single and took second on a passed ball. Molly Closser walked to first and Novak doubled both batters into home, scoring two runs.
New Ulm collected one run at the bottom of the first on an error and a sacrifice fly. The Titans remained in the lead 2-1, but struggled to further their advantage. New Ulm bolstered attentive fielders and a strong pitcher who threw a no-hitter for four innings straight. TCU fell 1-2-3 in the the second, third, fourth and fifth innings over four strikeouts, four pop outs, three ground outs and a fly out.
New Ulm slowly tallied up runs, collecting two in the third and two in the fourth, now leading 5-2. The Titans kept New Ulm scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings, but only Novak collected a hit between the two innings with one single. Without the runs, the Titans fell behind and gave New Ulm the victory.
Top scorers were Blaschko and Closser with one run each and Ellaina Novak with two RBIs. Novak also pitched for six innings throwing 55 strikes and three strikeouts over 73 pitches.