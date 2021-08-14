An extremely quick game of baseball opened postseason play for the Le Center Braves 35-over baseball team in Searles Saturday afternoon. The Braves faced off against a combination of players from different teams and ended up falling to the recently formed team, going by the moniker Rogue Nation, 1-0.
The Rogue Nation players opened the game with a bloop single in the top of the first inning against Le Center starting pitcher Lynn Schwarz. After the leadoff hitter stole second, a soft hit infield single advanced him to third before he was able to score on a pitch that got past the catcher.
The next three half-innings went by with batters going down in order before the Braves got their first hit on a double into the right centerfield gap from Chris Kleinschmidt. The next two batters were not able to bring him home, however, as the final two-outs of the inning came on groundouts to shortstop.
Another 1-2-3 inning from the Rogue Nation was followed by a leadoff single from Marcus Collins. He ended up being stranded on base after a pair of strikeouts followed by a popup to first base.
Rogue Nation picked up their third and final hit of the game in the top of the fifth inning a single before the runner was thrown out at second on a fielder's choice.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Le Center earned it's third and final hit on a one-out single from Brad O'Keefe that found the gap between short and third. Unfortunately for the Braves, despite subbing in a pinch runner, the next at bat resulted in a 5-4-3 double play.
Mike Feeney entered the game to pitch for Le Center in the top of the sixth and he pitched two hitless and scoreless innings. The Braves were not able to put a runner on base the final two innings, sealing their fate in the 1-0 loss.
Each team finished with three hits in the defensive showdown with the lone multi-hit inning coming in the top of the first for Rogue Nation.
Le Center returns to action Sunday with a game against the K'Town Outlaws in St. James, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m.