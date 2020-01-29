The Minnesota River Conference has been named the inaugural winner of the Minnesota State High School League Sportsmanship Award. The MSHSL gives this award to an individual or group in Minnesota recognizing feats of sportsmanship. The award is monthly and sponsored by Wells Fargo.
The two main events that occur within the MRC and Section 2 are the Leadership Conference and the Sportsmanship Summit.
The Leadership Conference is for juniors and seniors and takes place in September. Each school in the MRC sends 20 junior and senior leaders and administrators from each school, and they spend a half day learning about leadership skills, what it means to be a leader, and how they can use those skills to help make their school a better place for all.
The Sportsmanship Summit occurs in November and is for sophomores from schools in Section 2. Similar to the Leadership Conference, the students learn about the "Big Picture" of how athletics and the arts goes beyond winning and losing and carries over into their overall physical, social and emotional development.
Member schools in the MRC are: Belle Plaine, Jordan, Le Sueur-Henderson, Mayer Lutheran, Norwood-Young America Central, Sibley East, Southwest Christian and Tri-City United.
"The MRC does a fantastic job promoting sportsmanship as well as reinforcing the concept of education-based activities...in other words, our focus is on activities being an extension of the school day...part of the overall educational experience," LS-H Activities director Jeff Christ said. "It's not only about winning, losing and bringing home championships. Co -curricular activities teach "life skills" and help students succeed after high school.
TCU has participated in many sportsmanship activities.
"We do many thing with Positive Coaching Alliance," TCU activities director Chad Johnson. "We do a junior/senior leadership event with the entire conference. Sophomores we have a region leadership conference. At our school specifically we have positive coaching alliance speakers come in and meet with our students four times. Freshman, sophomores and two times junior/senior mix."
Johnson said the MRC "has been part of a leadership group that has strived to be good opponents and good competitors for a long time. This award has roots that long proceed me.
"This is a great conference led by some amazing coaches. ADs, coaches and players should all be proud of the effort they put forth to do the right thing for the love of the game."
Christ said, "Winning this award is a testament to the great students, coaches, and leaders we have in the Minnesota River Conference. Like Chad, I am new to the AD position but have taught and coached in the MRC for the past 15 years and am proud to be a part of a first class conference."