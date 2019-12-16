Jordan stayed unbeaten in Minnesota River Conference girls basketball action with a 73-44 victory Thursday over the visiting Le Sueur-Henderson Giants Thursday.
The Jaguars (3-2; 3-0) shared the conference lead with Belle Plaine (6-1; 3-0). The Giants dropped to 0-4 overall, 0-3 in MRC play.
Lauren Gregersen turned in a double-double for the Giants, with a team-high 13 points and 10 rebounds. Morgan Goettlicher added 12 points and 9 rebounds. Kyla Samora also had 9 rebounds.
Other Giants scoring: Halle Bemmels 7 (including 5 of 6 from the line), Zoe Thomson 5, Olivia Fritz 3, Morgan Jones 2, and Samora and Makenna Borchardt 1 each.
Makenna Johnson and Lexi Hagen led Jordan with 19 and 13 points, respectively.
It'll be a busy week for the Giants. On Tuesday, LS-H is slated to host Sibley East (1-5; 0-3) in conference play. The Giants head Thursday to unbeaten Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (5-0), then stay on the road Friday to Montgomery to take on Tri-City United (1-3; 1-2) for another conference tilt.
Giants 21 - 23 -- 44
Jordan 35 - 38 -- 73