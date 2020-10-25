Belle Plaine prepared a rocky meet for the TCU volleyball team. After a rescheduled match on Saturday, the Tigers swept the Titans 3-0.

The Tigers kept a strong lead over the Titans in all three sets. In the first, Belle Plaine led 25-17. The Tigers carried the second set by a full 12 points, winning 25-13. In the third, the Titans narrowed the score, but Belle Plaine had them beat 25-19.

Sam Lang supported the Titans as the team's strongest hitter. She collected five kills during the match. Jordyn Brownlee helped her teammates with nine assists.

