Through five innings, the Le Sueur Braves and the St. Clair Wood Ducks were scoreless Sunday afternoon at St. Clair.
Braves starting pitcher Brandon Culbert had a no hitter going with one walk and two strikeouts.
But the Wood Ducks broke through with four runs on five hits and a walk in the sixth inning, and that ended Culbert's day on the mound in the first round of the Region 6C amateur baseball playoffs.
Reliever Tommy Gupton got the Braves out of the sixth inning with no more runs. But he allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in the seventh to up the Wood Ducks' lead to 7-0, and that's how it ended.
Gupton pitched the last two innings scoreless and ended up allowing five hits and one walk, while striking out one.
The Braves finished with four hits, led by center fielder Burke Nesbit who went 2 for 4 with a walk. Shortstop Mitch Casperson batted 1 for 3 with a walk. Catcher Charlie Weick went 1 for 4.
But the Braves left all eight of their runners stranded on base, including bases loaded in the seventh inning.
Le Sueur (5-8 and seeded No. 5 out of seven teams in the River Valley League) returns home in the next round of the double-elimination tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday versus the Lake Crystal Lakers (1-8 and No. 9 seeded in the 13-60 League).
St. Clair (8-2 and seeded No. 4 out of 10 teams in the 13-60 League) travels to RVL No. 1 seed Jordan Brewers (12-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The defending Class C state champions, Jordan shut out Lake Crystal 13-0 in seven innings on Sunday.