Mankato Loyola/Cleveland's Tyler Erickson ended up just one place from qualifying for the state track and field meet.
Erickson, a senior at Cleveland, finished third in the Section 2A championships Saturday at Mankato West in the 800-meter run in 2:04.94. he came in with the second fastest seed time of 2:04.13.
The first- and second- place finishers, sophomore Tyler Smith of Belle Plaine (1:57.98) and Central senior Tyler Smith (1:58.29), passed Erickson in the second half of the race.
Erickson qualified for state with the Crusaders boys cross country team.
Erickson is moving on to running track and cross country at Winona State University where he will join fellow teammate and Cleveland graduate, Mitchell Johnstone.
One other Loyola/Cleveland athlete from Cleveland ran in the section Saturday. Eighth-grader Savannah Meyer finished 11th in the 1600-meter run in 6:09.61.