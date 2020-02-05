Norwood Young America girls basketball team beat Le Sueur-Henderson from the outside 64-45 on Feb. 4.
The host Raiders shot 9 of 22 from 3-point land, while the Giants made 4 of 17 from downtown.
"Norwood shot well from the outside and attacked our zone well," LS-H head coach John Garvey said. "When we matched up, we showed better intensity on defense. We just need to focus on playing better team defense and getting the ball to the basket on offense."
No Giants scored in double figures. Morgan Goettlicher led with 9 points on 4 of 9 from the field.
Eight other Giants scored: Karragen Straub 8, Samnatha Wilbright 7, Olivia Fritz 6, Makenna Borchardt 5, Kyla Samora 5, Lauren Gregersen 2, Morgan Jones 2 and Zoe Thomson 1.
The Giants made 20 of 60 from the field and 4 of 14 from the free-throw line.
Kassi Zellmann led NYA with 22 points on 10 of 15 from the field and 2 of 3 from 3-point land. Also in double digits, Hannah Zellmann scored 14 and Allison Fritz netted 13.
NYA improved to 7-13, while LS-H dropped to 5-14.
The Giants host Tri-City United in a rematch at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. TCU (7-12) beat LS-H 60-55 on Dec. 28. The Giants travel to Maple River (11-9) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Mapleton and host St. Peter (15-4) in a rescheduled game at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
LSH 22 23 45
NYA 43 26 69