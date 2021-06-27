The Le Center Braves over-35 baseball team has started the 2021 season in rough fashion with a record of 0-7, O-6 in River Valley League Play.
They seem to be having lingering effects of a much shortened 2020 season due to CoVID. Pitchers aren’t as sharp yet and hitting has not been a strong point. There haven’t been that many strikeouts, but guys are just not hitting the baseball squarely. Occasional defensive lapses may lead to a bad inning with the opponents capitalizing.
With a roster of 25 players, getting 10 players to a game seems to be a real struggle. Many other things like dads coaching kid’s teams which are playing a lot of games, delayed vacations, and numerous other activities are drawing on player’s time and availability.
It is hoped that after the July fourth break (June 26-July 8), all of these things will improve. The Braves play next at 8 p.m. Friday, July 8 at Searles Bullheads. Then Le Center host the Prior Lake Mariners at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11.
Mankato 8, Le Center 3
The Mankato game last Friday at Ray Plut Field was tight until the Twins put up a five spot in the top of the fourth inning.
The Braves had the initial lead when in the bottom of the first when Chad Blaschko and Kollee Burkhardsmeier both walked, moved up a base on a Marcus Collins single and Blaschko scored as Ryan Wolf got a free pass.
In the second inning, they retook the lead as Chris Engle and Lynn Schwarz were both hit by a pitch. They eventually scored on singles by Mike Krenik and Blaschko.
The Braves were done scoring, and Mankato tacked on five in the fourth and one in the fifth for the win.
Joey Barr and Jason Henry shared the pitching duties for the Twins. Lynn Schwarz (4 innings) and Wolf (3 innings) did so for the Braves.