The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls tennis team lost to rivals Jordan by the closest of margins, but rebounded days later to beat Holy Family Catholic at home.
It came down to the last match in Jordan. With the meet score even at 3-3, the No. 3 doubles pairing of Morgan Jones and Mia Schwarz for LS-H battled against Lydia Cook and Michelle Perkarna for Jordan.
The Giants duo fought back from a 6-4 loss in the first set, to win a 6-4 set of their own in the second. The third set was played as a super tiebreaker, and the Jordan duo came out on top 10 points to 7.
"Proud of how Morgan and Mia handled the pressure since this is their first year playing in varsity matches, especially one that was so tight and the decider," coach Linda Seaver said. "They stayed calm, continued to move and communicate well. They were supportive of each other and didn’t let any negative cheering affect them."
The varsity winners on the day were No. 1 singles player Greta Nesbit, who won 6-3, 6-1; Makenna Reinhardt at No. 4 singles, winning 6-2, 6-4; and the No. 2 doubles pairing of Keely Olness and Anna Pavlov, who grabbed a 7-5, 6-2 victory.
"Greta totally controlled her match," Seaver said. "Makenna came up big for us, playing with patience and consistency. Keely and Anna played their first doubles match together and were able to find a good rhythm as partners."
Holy Family
Holy Family was a good bounce back meet for the Giants. LS-H showed its depth and was able sweep the doubles matches.
Emma Seaver and Chloe Brandt eased to a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. doubles; Olness and Pavlov breezed to a 6-1, 6-3 win; and Schwarz and Jones were even more dominant with a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Reinhardt secured the last needed win, defeating her No. 4 singles opponent 6-2, 6-4. To put a cherry on top, Nesbit outlated her opponent at No. 1 singles for a 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 win at No. 1 singles.
"Big meet, especially for Greta at No. 1 singles, playing Ally Agerlund who is ranked in state. Greta proved how hard she worked over the summer and the level of play she is capable of," Seaver said. "Greta moves the ball well and can move her opponent off the court, setting herself up for strong offensive shots."
Burnsville
Things were tougher for the Giants Thursday at Burnsville, where Jones and Darbi Dunning were the only winners on the day at No. 3 doubles.
"They played very well together," Seaver said. "Darbi had good baseline ground strokes and Morgan continues to be a strong weapon at the net with her volleys and overheads."
One of the closest matches elsewhere was at No. 1 doubles, where Seaver and Brandt lost a tough one in a third set tiebreaker 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 (7-9).
"It was a great match and they have shown a lot of improvement," Seaver said of the No. 1 doubles pairing. "Chloe is very fast and can run down a lot of shots while Emma uses her strong net play to dominate at the net."
It was a tougher day for Nesbit, coming up against a big school No. 1 player, but she kept things close, losing 4-6, 2-6 to Brooke Haddorff.