The Le Center Braves over-35 baseball team endured a couple losses over the last week.
Prior Lake Mariners 11 Le Center Braves 5
Walks and errors cost the Braves big time at Prior Lake. Three of the eight batters walked went on to score, and three errors led to an additional four runs scoring. Rob Bruner started and had a rough go the first two innings. Jason Hollom provided four innings of relief in his first mound appearance of the season.
The Braves did out hit the Mariners 15 to 11 but also won the left-on-base column twelve to ten.
The Braves got going in the first, as Chad Blaschko singled but was erased, as Brad O’Keefe reached on a fielder’s choice. O'Keefe eventually scored after singles by Bruner and Brent Newman.
In the third, Blaschko doubled and scored on a Rob Bruner single.
Lynn Schwarz led off the fourth with a single. Courtesy runner Justin Luttermen went to second on Blaschko’s single and scored when O’Keefe singled.
With one out in the sixth, consecutive singles by Kolee Burkhardsmeier, Paul Gohlke, Tom Heilman and Chris Engel plated two runs.
123 456 7 R H E LOB K BB HP
Braves 101 012 0 5 15 3 12 9 1 0
Mariners 431 012 x 11 11 2 10 3 8 1
Searles Bullheads 10 Le Center Braves 0
Any time the opponent has more runs than hits you know you have been too generous. The Bullheads capitalized on seven walks and five errors to shutout the Braves 10-0 in the shortened six inning game due to the ten-run-rule.
Chad Blaschko deserved better in his five innings on the hill. The Brave’s defense was a bit shabby. Justin Lutterman relieved in the sixth for his first appearance on the mound.
123 456 R H E LOB K BB HP
Braves 000 000 0 6 5 7 1 1 0
Bullheads 300 034 10 8 1 9 5 7 1
Upcoming action: the Braves will be playing at noon Saturday, Aug. 17 in Belle Plaine in the MSMABA State Tournament. The opponent in the Class B-C division will be the Loretto Sox. Their Sunday opponent, site and game time will be determined by Saturday’s results.