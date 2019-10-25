It was all about the experience for Le Sueur-Henderson junior Greta Nesbit as she played in her first singles girls tennis state tournament. But winning a couple matches didn't hurt.
After getting knocked out of the championship bracket in the first round, Nesbit went on to defeat two players, including one familar foe. She eventually reached the consolation championship, where she lost for a final 2-2 record among the best players in Class A.
"It was fun. It was really stressful, though," Nesbit said after the tournament Friday. "I definitely put pressure on myself."
She joked that she enjoyed the tournament most "when I wasn't playing."
"I brought a couple of my teammates with, so they made it fun," Nesbit said.
Her first match, played Thursday at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis, may have been impacted by nerves. She went up against a strong opponent in Tia Dykema, of Osakis, losing 6-4, 6-0. Although Dykema was a strong player, LS-H coach Linda Seaver thinks Nesbit got the better of herself in the match. Nesbit played at state before, but that was two years ago in doubles and with an older partner in Acy Adamzak.
"Greta was really feeling the nerves for her first singles match at a state tennis tournament," Seaver said. "She played tentative and tight. I would say Greta could hang with her, and not to take anything away from (Dykema), because she was very solid, but I think Greta could’ve played with her better and more competitively on another day."
Nesbit agreed with her coach. But in the second match, the LS-H No. 1 found her groove. She went up against Claire Nemmers and was in firm control of the match when Nemmers retired, due to a possible concussion from a fall early in the match. Nesbit won 6-2, 5-4 (retired).
"Greta was definitely in control of that match," Seaver said. "The first set, Greta was really strong — more consistent with better strokes and stronger placement, and her serving was better than in the first match. The other girl made fewer errors in the second set, but Greta was still in control."
Advancing in the consolation bracket, Nesbit came back to play Friday. She faced a familiar opponent in the next contest: Ally Agerland, of Holy Family Catholic High School. Nesbit beat her twice previously, including in the section championship match. The third match proved to be no different, as Nesbit again won with consistency and control.
"Ally has a really strong forehand, but if Greta can keep the ball moving from forehand to backhand, she can win more points," Seaver said.
Then came the consolation championship match Friday afternoon. The competition level was raised again, as Nesbit went up against Jane Spaulding, of Rochester Lourdes, who had the unfortunate draw of Class A No. 1 seed Arlina Shen, of Blake, in the first round. After that tought first round, Spaulding had fought her way to the consolation final with Nesbit.
Nerves again affected Nesbit in her final match, though she kept it competitive, losing 6-2, 6-2 to Spaulding.
"One of (Nesbit's) strengths is to keep her shots deep, and when she gets a little tentative she doesn’t do that consistently," Seaver said.
Nesbit was not a seeded player in the state tournament and was not expected to be taking home the championship, but winning a few matches could go a long way in reminding the somewhat reserved young player that she earned her place among the best this year.
Asked if she felt she belonged there, Nesbit shyly said "I don't know, I guess." But Seaver stepped in: "She did. She likes not to talk about herself, but she worked hard all last year to get there."
Watching the top players in the state, like No. 1 seed Shen, Nesbit was impressed.
"They hit it a lot harder and they can hit all the corners they aim for. They’re just really good," she said.
But Seaver believes Nesbit should be aiming for those heights in her senior year 2020, setting an ambitious goal of top four in the state next time around. Nesbit said she'd be happy with making state again, but regardless, she'll be working this offseason.
"I’m going to play in a couple tournaments … I'll hopefully play at least once a week," she said. "Hopefully I'll be there again next year."