More than 150 teams and 1,680 individuals attempted to qualify for the national clay target league championship in Mason, Michigan, but only the top teams had the opportunity to qualify for finals. The Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson trap shooting teams both accomplished this feat and scored high in the finals, as TCU placed seventh and LS-H placed 38th out of the top 80 teams competing.
The Tri-City United Titans were just shy of the top five award-winning teams. In total the Titans collected 947 points between scoring 470 points out of a possible 500 on day one and 477 on day two.
In the national qualifiers, which would send the top 80 teams to state, the Titans placed 16th out of the total 158 teams. The squad claimed a perfect 100, a 95, 94, 93 and 88. In the final round, TCU showed an all around improvement with two 97s, a 96, two 95s, and a 92.
The final results placed TCU 22 points behind first place champions Calhoun High School of Illinois, who won with a total 969 points. St. James, Rousseau, West Salem and North Ridgeville rounded out the top five.
The Giants also finished strong in 38th place with a total score of 918. Le Sueur-Henderson initially placed 36th in the national qualifiers scoring 461 points between a 96, two 94s, 91 and 86. In the finals, LS-H collected 457 points with a score of 96, 95, 90, 90 and 86.
Not only did the teams qualify for the final round of nationals, so did individual shooters in the high gun. The top 406 athletes of the 1,684 competitors could qualify for the final round. Tri-City United sent a total of six shooters into the finals.
Jonathan Hurd placed the highest of his teammates in the qualifiers at 145th with 96 points and 23 in the reverse run. Caleb Chaik wasn’t far behind at 148th with a score of 96 points and 22 in the reverse run. Carter Pomije 220th at 95 and 31, Dylan Fox scored 95 and 18 to take 241st, Emerson Fashant placed 280th in 95 and 0 and Wyley Petersen qualified at 354th place with 94 and 0.
Other Titans who competed included Jacob Chaik at 452nd with 92 and 22, Tyler Hueur at 1123rd place with 84 and 8, Jacob Jones at 1400 with 78 and 4 and Trinity Turek at 1466 with 76 and 5.
In the finals, Hurd moved up to 109th place with another 96 points and 26 on the reverse run. Caleb Chaik moved up to 134th with another 96 and 1. Dylan Fox scored a 92 and 9 in the reverse run to place at 262nd, Emerson Fashant placed 274th with a 92 and 4, and Wyley Petersen jumped all the way up to 278th with a 93 and 3. Carter Pomije placed at 310th with a 90 and 10.
Le Sueur-Henderson had three shooters enter the final round. Tristin Bittner was ranked 30th in the qualifiers with a 99 and 20 in the reverse run, before placing 209th in the final round with a score of 90 and 15. Mitch Boese placed 140th in the qualifiers at 96 and 27 and then ranked 370th in the finals with an 85 and 1. Carter Wilmes initially placed 234th between a 95 and 22, but went on to place the highest of his teammates at 181st with 95 and an 8.
Four other Giants competed in the individuals. Willy Sampson placed 489th with a 92 and 6 on the reverse run. Matthew Randall scored 91 and 9 to rank 578th, Garek Dobosenski placed 680th at 90 and 4 and Josh Cummins ranked 1042nd with an 85 and 9.