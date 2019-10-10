The Tri-City United cross country teams had plenty of reasons to celebrate Tuesday, Oct. 8. Both the boys and girls team placed second and fourth respectively at the Alden meet, while senior Austin Antony won the boys 5k.
“Both teams ran really well on a very tough hilly course,” said TCU Coach Brian Fogal. “Weather was perfect and the competition was excellent.”
Out of 71 runners from six different schools, including TCU, La Crescent/Hokah, Medford, WEM/JWP, Blooming Prairie and New Richland-H-E-G, Titan senior Austin Antony placed first in 17:01.80. This is the second consecutive meet where Antony placed first. His winning time at Alden was 4 seconds lower than his first win at Prior Lake.
Senior Hunter Rutt also had a strong showing, placing third overall at 17:35.70. This meet marks a 15-second improvement from his last race at New Prague. Freshman Dante Jubarian also had a robust performance, placing 13 in 18:52.80. He was followed by Connor Antony in 16 at 19:09.10 and Chase Groetke in 20 at 19:25.00. Together, the team collected 52 points, coming behind La Crescent/Hokah with 27.
The boys weren’t the only ones who ran well. The Tri-City United girls to third with freshman Madeline Ruger leading the Titans in 22:44.90 in 11 out of 52. Ruger shaved more than 2 minutes off her time from New Prague. Behind Ruger in 14 with a time of 23:06.70 was sophomore Trinity Turek, followed by senior Adriana Krautkramer in 17 at 23:16.50, freshman Makayla Erickson in 22 at 24:30.20 and junior Kathleen Pichotta in 25 at 25:02.30. As a team, the girls obtained 88 points, behind New Richland H-E-G at 73, La Crescent/Hokah at 44 and WEM/JWP at 25.
The results of the Alden invitational has Coach Brian Fogal optimistic about the teams’ futures.
“I feel we are peaking at the right time with conference and sections coming up,” said Fogal.
The Tri-City United cross country teams will host their next meet, the Minnesota River Conference championships, at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Montgomery Golf Course. The team has invited Belle Plaine, Jordan, Le Sueur-Henderson, Mayer Lutheran, Norwood Young America, Sibley East and Southwest Christian to the meet.