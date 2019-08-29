Le Sueur-Henderson Boys/Girls Cross Country
COACHES
Head coach: Don Marcussen, first year at LS-H, 11th year coaching cross country (previously coached in Indianapolis and Montgomery-Lonsdale)
Assistant coaches: Shannon Froelich, first year
KEY PLAYERS
Boys: Trace Edmondson, senior; Ethan Steiger, senior; Xerxes Machtemes, senior; Tanner Hartmann, senior; Sam Menne, sophomore
Girls: Arlett Rios, junior; Alivia Adams, junior; Jocelyn Machtemes, junior; Hailey Juarez, sophomore; Sofie Wilson, freshman; Cooper VandenEinde, freshman; Brandy Wolf, eighth grade
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Boys: Noah Koller, senior; Seth Hardel, senior; Riley Thelemann, freshman; Grant Adams, eighth grade; Josiah Juarez; seventh grade
Girls: Megan Tolzmann, junior; Abby Strom, junior; Kenzie Kabes, freshman
MOVED ON
Lane Schwarz: All Conference, All-Section, State Qualifier, now running for Bethany Lutheran College
Vicky Flores: All Conference, All-Section, now running for Crown College
2019 SEASON OUTLOOK
"I have been out of the loop for a few years, so I am not really familiar with which teams will be strong," Marcussen said. "I know Jordan and Belle Plaine in our conference will be tough. Mankato Loyola always seems to be strong, as well as United South Central."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"This will be a learning year for me. Although I know all of the runners through school, it will take me awhile to get to know their styles, strengths, and weaknesses when it comes to racing. Our practices and preparation might be a little different than what these runners are used to (under Jeff Christ), but hopefully they respond positively to the changes," — Don Marcussen
BY THE NUMBERS
8's: "We have 8 seniors and 8 juniors in the program, so it will be important to begin my recruiting this year for our future …"