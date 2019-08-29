Le Sueur-Henderson Boys/Girls Cross Country

COACHES

Head coach: Don Marcussen, first year at LS-H, 11th year coaching cross country (previously coached in Indianapolis and Montgomery-Lonsdale)

Assistant coaches: Shannon Froelich, first year

KEY PLAYERS

Boys: Trace Edmondson, senior; Ethan Steiger, senior; Xerxes Machtemes, senior; Tanner Hartmann, senior; Sam Menne, sophomore

Girls: Arlett Rios, junior; Alivia Adams, junior; Jocelyn Machtemes, junior; Hailey Juarez, sophomore; Sofie Wilson, freshman; Cooper VandenEinde, freshman; Brandy Wolf, eighth grade

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Boys: Noah Koller, senior; Seth Hardel, senior; Riley Thelemann, freshman; Grant Adams, eighth grade; Josiah Juarez; seventh grade

Girls: Megan Tolzmann, junior; Abby Strom, junior; Kenzie Kabes, freshman

MOVED ON

Lane Schwarz: All Conference, All-Section, State Qualifier, now running for Bethany Lutheran College

Vicky Flores: All Conference, All-Section, now running for Crown College

2019 SEASON OUTLOOK

"I have been out of the loop for a few years, so I am not really familiar with which teams will be strong," Marcussen said. "I know Jordan and Belle Plaine in our conference will be tough. Mankato Loyola always seems to be strong, as well as United South Central."

COMMENTS FROM THE COACH

"This will be a learning year for me. Although I know all of the runners through school, it will take me awhile to get to know their styles, strengths, and weaknesses when it comes to racing. Our practices and preparation might be a little different than what these runners are used to (under Jeff Christ), but hopefully they respond positively to the changes," — Don Marcussen

BY THE NUMBERS

8's: "We have 8 seniors and 8 juniors in the program, so it will be important to begin my recruiting this year for our future …"

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments