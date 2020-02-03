The Sibley East quad didn’t end produce the victory the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team wanted. Though the Giants had some success in the individuals, the other teams took the overall win with Fulda Murray City Central defeating the Giants 42-24, Sibley East overtaking them 64-6 and Saint CLair besting the team 48-15.
It wasn’t all losses for the Giants. Against Fulda Murray, LS-H collected four victories, three of which were pins. Mark Boisjolie at 113 pounds felled Denver Ash in 5:29, Sam Gupton at 126 pounds finished Carson Klein in 2:36, and at 145 pounds Jordan Grinde toppled Kadin Kuehl in 2:49. In addition, Andy Genelin collected a victory by forfeit.
At 152 pounds, Ethan Genelin stood out as the only Giants' wrestler to defeat an opponent from Sibley East. Genelin pinned Chris Onfre in 56 seconds to win.
Meanwhile, Isaias Sanchez boasted a 8-4 victory over Bryan Bennet of St. Clair-Mankato Loyola while Sam Gupton and Noe Sanchez both earned victories by forfeit.