After earning a first-round bye, the top-seeded Clippers in the Section 2A South Subsection opened postseason play with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-16) sweep of the United South Central Rebels.
The victory propels Cleveland to the subsection semifinal against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs which will be played at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 in St. James.
Emily Kern led the attack with 10 kills while adding three blocks and seven digs. Ava Hahn had smashed nine kills while collecting four aces and five digs.
Taylin Gosch setup the offense with 28 assists and recorded two aces and five digs. Emma Sweere led the squad with 15 digs.
Laci Hollerich recorded six kills while Harley Connor had two kills and six digs. Savannah Meyer was 7/7 from the service line with an ace while adding seven digs and Grayce Kortuem added four kills.
Cleveland is now 20-8 on the season as they prepare for Monday's match against the Bulldogs.