The Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team had three, 20-goal scorers this season who have been named to the Big South Conference Girls Hockey All-Conference Team.

All-conference honors go to senior center/defender Keely Olness and her junior linemate, left wing Nicole McCabe.

Sophomore center Anna Pavlo earned all-conference honorable mention.

Olness led the Bulldogs in scoring with 27 goals, 21 assists and 48 points.

McCabe finished as the second-leading scorer with 21 goals and 19 assists for 40 points.

Pavlo ranked third in scoring with 23 goals and 19 assists for 33 points.

The Bulldogs finished with a 14-11 overall record and lost in the first round of the Section 2A playoffs to New Ulm 6-0. The Bulldogs placed third in the Big South Conference at 9-5.

Lady Bulldogs Stats/Letter winners

Goals-Assists-Points

Keely Olness 27-21-48

Nicole McCabe 21-19-40

Anna Pavlo 23-10-33

Emma Seaver 13-11-24

Makenna Mueller 3-10-13

Adrianna Bixby 3-10-13

Ella Boomgaarden 4-9-13

Lucy Kleschult 2-9-11

Alexis Christnagel 1-1-2

Darbi Dunning 1-1-2

Angel Maas 1-1-2

Elle Davis 0-2-2

Sophia Doherty 0-2-0

Sofia Wilson 0-2-2

Tayha McKinney 0-1-0

Karina Leske 1-0-1

Mary Rella 0-1-1

Mia Schwartz 0-0-0

Molly Voletz 0-0-0

Goalies

GAA-SOG-SV-SV%-SO-W-L

Madison Kisor 3.45-704-628-.892-1-13-11

Amelia Messer 1.65-66-61-.924-0-1-0

Big South Conference Girls Hockey Standings 2019-20

 Place Team Record

1 New Ulm 14-0-0

2 Luverne 12-2-0

3 Minnesota River 9-5-0

4 Marshall 8-6-0

5 Worthington 5-9-0

6 Fairmont 4-10-0

7 Windom 3-11-0

8 Waseca 1-13-0 

