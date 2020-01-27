With a flurry of first-place finishes, the Tri-City United wrestling team earned a well-deserved second place at the Minnesota River Conference tournament on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Belle Plaine. The team went up against four other schools and all of the Titans performed well, with every TCU competitor placing in the top three of their weight class.
The Titans top earners included Carter O’Malley at 132 pounds, Caleb Whipps at 138, Adam Frederickson at 152, Brody Rud at 170, Riley O’Malley at 182 and Jose Reyes at 220.
Carter O’Malley secured victories in all three rounds, pinning Josh Sotelo of Sibley East in 2:59 in the first, defeating Le Sueur-Henderson’s Dylan Novak in the second in a 13-7 decision and trouncing Ashton Holbrook of Scott West in the third 6-1. Whipps took out his first two opponents and came out on top in the third round by besting LS-H’s Tommy Gupton in an 11-3 major decision. Frederickson opened his winning streak by taking down LS-H’s Ethan Genelin in a technical fall. After pinning Norwood Young America’s Blake Kimpling in the second, Frederickson clinched the third round in a 9-4 decision over Blake Riemer of Scott West.
Rud chipped in another first-place finish for the team after battling through a series of five rounds, which ended with Rud winning a close 3-1 victory over SIbley East’s Ben Quast. Riley O’Malley came through over three rounds with pins in the first two and a technical fall in the third over Kvasnicka of Scott West. Reyes finished off the Titans’ first-place finishes with a second round pin on Gavin Fahey of Scott West and and a third round pin of Omar Martinez of Sibley East.
Also finishing strong for the Titans was Chris Johnson at 113 pounds, Brant Lemiuex at 120, Caden O’Malley at 145 pounds, Brandon Balma at 160 and Tegan Determan at 195. Lemiuex took third place while the rest of the Titans placed second.
The Titans wrestling team will compete in a dual meet at home on Thursday Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.