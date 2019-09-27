Freshman Gavin Selly led St. Peter boys cross country team with a 36th-place finish out of 52 runners from eight teams Thursday in the Buffalo Invitational at Buffalo Heights Golf Course.
Selly finished the 5,0000 meter race in 19:20.2.
Also for St. Peter, sophomore Connor Snow finished 43rd in 20:11.6, sophomore Willem Nelsen took 40th in 20:22.7 and freshman Jayden Thompson placed 52nd in 22:02.3.
Buffalo placed first out of seven complete teams with 23 points, followed by 2. Jordan 81, 3. Cambridge-Isanti 89, 4. Monticello 94, 5. Becker 117, 6. Rockford 155 and 7. St. Francis 194. St. Peter was incomplete.
St. Peter hits the trail for the I-90 Invite at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct 3 at Cedar Park in Fairmont