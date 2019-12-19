Ben Holden fouled out with 5 minutes left. Eric Rohlfing picked up his fourth foul a minute later, but the Cleveland Clippers fought off a second half surge to defeat visiting Mankato Loyola 61-57 on Monday in the Valley Conference boys basketball season opener.
“Eric did an awesome job tonight,” said head coach Dan Fredrickson, “We were really asking him a lot, to protect the paint with four fouls, but he did a great job staying aware. He kept himself out of harm’s way, and when they started pressuring our guards he was really strong, helping us keep control of the ball, run the clock and keep us efficient.”
With Holden dumping the ball inside and a hat trick of threes from Levi Baker, the Clippers jumped out to a 26-6 start.
“We knew their freshman big wasn’t going to do anything against Ben inside,” said Fredrickson. “He was going to be more of a facilitator, where they could throw it inside, get our guards to look inside, and kick it back out. Our guards, Elijah (Sullivan), Levi and Alex (McCabe) really did an awesome job finding shooters, so they had nobody to kick it out to. We also did a better job rebounding tonight than we did against Cedar Mountain.”
The Crusaders, who missed outside shots early, hit six free tosses down the stretch, but Carter Dylla off the bench swished a buzzer-beating three for a 38-26 Clipper advantage.
“On offense we were patient, we were methodical,” Fredrickson said. “If the game would have been a boat race, the score would have been a little bit different, but for us being able to play with a methodical pace it allowed Ben to be a factor early and affected the way they had to guard.”
All was well in the second half until Holden picked up two quick charge infractions for his third and fourth fouls. Rohlfing got cited for a charge as well for his third foul. The Clippers tried to slow the pace, but the Crusaders came up with a couple of steals and pulled within seven, 43-36.
“It’s hard for young players even when the coaches are impressing time and score to make disciplined cuts and stay disciplined with our minds,” Fredrickson said.
Back in after a few minutes on the sidelines, Holden sunk a fade away jumper from the paint and then hit an inside basket and the foul shot after to widen the Clipper lead 48-36. But the Crusaders hit a trio of threes, Holden fouled out after the second of them, and Loyola was back in business, only trailing by seven with 4 minutes remaining.
Rohlfing had to give up a couple of inside baskets, but the Clippers made enough foul shots to preserve the win, despite a pair of Crusader threes in the final 30 seconds.
“My teammates really helped me out,” said Rohlfing, a 6-foot-3 junior.
Holden led all scorers with 26 points. He also grabbed 15 rebounds. Bakker had 15 points. Rohlfing added 11. Isaac Mueller was still sidelined with a hand injury.
“I think we matured tonight, especially defensively,” Fredrickson said. “That’s a tough team to guard, especially if you’re going to guard them zone, and our kids did an amazing job. It’s a huge win.”
The Clippers take on host Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Thursday in Lake Crystal. It will be the first conference game for the Knights.
Cleveland 38 23 61
Mankato Loyola 26 31 57
Cleveland 61 (Ben Holden 26, Eric Rohlfing 11, Levi Baker 14, Elijah Sullivan 2, Alex McCabe 2, Carter Dylla 6)
Rebounds 43 (Holden 15, Elijah Sullivan 3, Dylla 1, McCabe 7, Rohlfing 12, Baker 2, Jackson Meyer 2, Michael Sullivan 1)
Assists 18 (Holden 4, Elijah Sullivan 1, Dylla 1, McCabe 1, Rohlfing 3, Baker 5, Meyer 3)
Steals 4 (Holden 1, Rohlfing 2, Elijah Sullivan 1)
Blocks 5 (Rohlfing 1, Baker 2, Holden 2)
Turnovers 10
2FG 19-41 (46%)
3FG 4-14 (29%) (Baker 3, Dylla 1)
FT 11-22 (50%)