Tom Blaido and company were hoping they could sneak a few shots past New Ulm’s young goalie and have some kind of a chance against the conference leading Eagles on Thursday.
But the Minnesota River girls only managed to place the puck on goal four times, and the seventh grader could have spent the 51 minutes in the net reading a Harry Potter novel. Meanwhile, her team kept busy on the other side to shutout the Bulldogs 6-0.
“We knew going in that we were going to be outshot horrendously,” Blaido said. “They are so fast. We were hoping to keep the play to the outside and maybe get a couple of bounces our way, but that didn’t happen.”
Trailing by just a goal, which came 4 minutes in, the Bulldogs were still in the game after the first period even though they were outshot 15-2.
“They have a tremendous defense and a lot of speed up front,” Blaido said. “You cant’ break it out of your own zone because the forecheck is so tough.”
But the Eagles continued with a steady stream of shots in the second period that resulted in a 5-0 advantage.
“We were a little demoralized, and we had to come in after period 2 and say ‘Just give an effort,’” Blaido said. “Just keep moving our feet and digging and digging.”
Minnesota River was sentenced to two minor penalties, but all goals were full strength. The Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage of six minutes’ worth of power play. Madison Kisor had 38 saves.
“There isn’t a team in the state that doesn’t get it handed to them once in a while, and this is one of ours,” Blaido said. “The girls are hurting a little bit, but they wouldn’t be competitors if it didn’t sting a little bit, and they are all competitors.”
The Bulldogs go on a four-game road stretch: to Luverne today (Saturday) before getting Thanksgiving week off. They return to action against Fairmont on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Then it’s on to Windom on Dec. 7 and to Hutchinson on Dec. 10 before returning to their own ice on Dec. 12 against Waseca.
“Our schedule has a lot of solid teams,” Blaido said. “Luverne has one of the leading scorers in the state. Hutch, more of the same. It’s going to be tough, but we will keep striving to get better.”