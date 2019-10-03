The Tri-City United girls tennis team’s first section meet ended in defeat. The Titans fell 7-0 at Rochester Mayo in the opening round of the Section 1AA tournament.
“[It was] definitely a learning experience for us,” said TCU Coach Phil Murry. “They (Rochester Mayo) really hit the ball well. Great power and lots of movement on the ball.”
“Our girls really played hard. It would have been easy to throw in the towel, but we kept battling.”
Rochester Mayo swept all four singles and all three doubles matches. In No. 1 singles, RM’s Claire Loftus defeated TCU’s Erica Jackson in two 6-0 sets. Josie Plut fell 6-1, 6-1 to Ani Bulbulian in No. 2 singles while Monserrat Ruiz was defeated 6-0, 6-1 in No. 3 by Sulton Julsrud and Geena Ehlers went down 6-0, 6-0 to Nandini Iyer in No. 4 singles.
In No.1 doubles, Morgan Mueller and MacKenzie Holmbo were bested 6-0, 6-1 by Grace Ackerman and Talyor Julsrud while in No.2 Rachel Rynda and Jenna Weirs dropped 6-2, 6-1 to Deeya Patel and Ellen Barancyzk. After being defeated in a 6-0 set in No. 3 doubles, Titans Jordan Squires and Rachele Mazza made gains on Rochester Mayo before falling 6-4 in the second set to Taylor Hill and Molly Pickering.
Though Tri-City United will not move move forward as a team, the season isn’t over yet. The Titans will be playing in the singles and doubles categories in the Section 1AA tournament. The Titans will travel back to Rochester Thursday, Oct. 10 for the individuals.