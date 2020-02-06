With free throws augmenting baskets by Sarena Remiger, Stephanie Cink and Emmie Dittmar, the Cleveland Clipper girls got off to a 15-2 start against host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Monday but succumbed to turnovers and lost 55-41.
The game was part of the first round of the Valley Conference Showcase Tournament
Working their way back after being down by 13 points, the Bulldogs hit the first of a quartet of threes they would have in first half to pull within four, 20-16. It was the start of a 16-point run that featured six Clipper turnovers and finally ended after the break when Remiger rebounded and scored.
“When they put on that zone about halfway through the first half, we struggled with that,” head coach Joe Remiger said. “We gave up the ball a lot.”
While a pair of Bulldogs eventually fouled out, they spread their second half scoring around enough to outpace the Clippers 28-20 and cruise to a victory.
Cink and Emily Kern each had 11 points in the effort. Dittmar and Remiger each scored six points.
The Clippers made an abysmal 18 percent of their shots from the floor. JWP committed 25 fouls, two less than the Clippers. They made 15 of 31 free throw attempts compared to the Clippers’ 16 of 33.
The Clippers fell to the Bulldogs 56-47 on Jan. 7.
“I feel like we have run into a brick wall,” Remiger said. “It’s like this is our skill level, like our dibbling skill level, kind like where we are all at. We’ve kind of got everything we can get out of them.
Remiger said the Clippers have a chance to really up their game in the offseason.
“If these girls put in that time, they have the natural athletic ability. You look how they were playing tonight, we’ve got it. We’ve just got to get better with the ball.”
The Clippers will look for their fourth win of the year when they host Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons on Thursday. They fell on the road to the Knights 65-45 on January 10.
JWP 27 28 55
Cleveland 20 21 41
Cleveland 41 (Macey Ziebarth 2, Stephanie Cink 11, Emily Kern 11, Emmie Dittmar 6, Mya Krenik 2, Sarena Remiger 6, Kaylee Karels 3)
2FG 8-46 (17%)
3FG 3-14 (21%) (Karels 1, Cink 2)
FT 16-33 (48%)