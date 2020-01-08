The Tri-City United boys basketball team had a disappointing night Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Titans traveled to Southwest Christian where they were overwhelmed 78-27.
Southwest Christian kept control of the court and the ball and left the Titans with little opportunity to score. With TCU falling behind early, the opposing team racked up a 42-15 lead at the end of the first half, marking one of the most challenging games the TCU boys have had all season.
Nonetheless, the Titans had some noteworthy performances in the face of defeat. For freshman center Mason Vosejpka this was one of his best nights of the season. Vosejpka cemented his place among the team’s emerging talents as this game’s scoring leader with a total of 12 points with three two-pointers and six out of eight successful free throws.
Sophomore forward Jonathan Hurd followed with a total of seven points including five free throws and two pointer while junior guards Matthew Radenberg and Colin Barnett each contributed three points.
Though a fraught game for the Titans overall, the competition against Southwest Christian delivered standout performances among the team’s younger players.