After six straight losses this season, the Tri-City United baseball team relished its first victory. The team met with Le Sueur-Henderson at Bruce Frank Field on May 10 where the Giants captured an early three-run lead. But the Titans dominated the second half, taking an 8-3 win.
The Giants were on top for the first half of the game and kept the Titans scoreless for four innings. David Gupton opened the first with a single and stole second before being knocked in by Nathan Gregersen with a single.
LS-H collected two more runs in the third. Zach Berndt led with a single and was doubled in by Gregersen. Gregersen then took home on single by Ethan Hathaway, bringing the lead up 3-0.
But the Giants lead was modest and the Titans found themselves on top in the fifth inning. Brendan O'Keefe led with a double, and was followed by Caden O'Malley singling. Reece Weydert hit both batters into home with a single, putting the score at 3-2. Kayden Factor knocked in Weydert on a single and then scored on an error to put the Titans ahead 4-3.
The Titans repeated their performance in the sixth inning. Carter O'Malley reached first on a hit by pitch and scored on a single by O'Keefe. Dylan Westerman pushed O'Keefe to second on a walk and Caden O'Malley bunted both batters into home. Weydert followed with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and was knocked into home by Factor. With four more runs, the Titans were up 8-3.
"It's tough to get the first one," said TCU Coach Bruce Davis on the win. "We came out and got behind 3-0, but they showed us something today we haven't seen before, resilience. It would have been easy to pack up the tents and go home, but we didn't."
Top scorers for the Titans included Brendan O'Keefe and Reece Weydert with two runs each. Caden O'Malley, Kayden Factor and Dylan Westerman contributed one each. Max Krautkramer pitched for six innings and threw 15 first pitch strikes and two strikeouts. Colin Barnett pitched the seventh inning, throwing three first pitch strikes and no strikeouts.
"Max Krautkramer pitched pretty well, he got six innings with the lead," said Davis. "Bendan O'Keefe doubled and hit three singles, so finding ways to get on base with key hits. Caden O'Malley hit the ball, Reece Weydert ahd a good hit, Kayden Factor had a good hit, so we got guys on base and found a way to get them in."
Top scorers for LS-H were David Gupton, Nathan Gregersen and Zach Berndt, who each contributed one.