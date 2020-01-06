In a close girls hockey battle for third place in the Big South Conference, the Marshall Tigers edged the Minnesota River Bulldog 2-1 on Saturday at Red Baron Arena.
Senior center Keely Olness gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal at 12:47 of the first period. Olness leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points.
But the Tigers answered a minute later at 12:56 on an unassisted goal by Kaitlyn Timm to tie it 1-1 after one period.
Marshall won it at 16:47 of the second period on a goal by Logan Sherman, assisted by Shelby Ormberg.
The Bulldogs out shot the Tigers 35-28. Madison Kisor made 26 saves for the Bulldogs, while Emma Klenken ha 36 stops for the Tigers.
With the win, Marshall upped to 8-7-1 overall and 5-2 in the Big South. The Bulldogs fell to 9-7, 5-3.
The Bulldogs stay on the road this week with three games on Tuesday at Waseca, Thursday at Mankato East and Saturday at New Ulm.