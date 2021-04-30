Tri-City United boys and girls both finished second on a cold, windy and rainy the Minnesota River Conference Quadrangular April 27 at Belle Plaine.
Le Sueur-Henderson boys and girls placed fourth.
Belle Plaine won the girls and boys' team titles.
Boys' scores showed: 1) Belle Plaine 144, 2) TCU 73, 3) Mayer Lutheran 27 and 4) LS-H 13.
Girls' scores ended up: 1) Belle Plaine 148.5, 2) TCU 53, 3) Mayer Lutheran 33.5 and 4) LS-H 23.
TCU boys earned five first places: Jordan Meyer in the 110-meter hurdles (17.49 seconds); Marco Reyes in the 400 run (56.30); Connor Antony in the 800 run (2:25.04); Peyton Hennen in the long jump (18 feet); and Henry Schendel in the discus throw (103-11).
TCU girls had one first place: Josie Plut in the 1600 run (6:01.21).
LS-H girls won four events: Drea Terwedo tied for first in the high jump (4-4.5); and Emily Sullivan in the 100 wheelchair dash (39.72), 200 dash wheelchair dash (1:26.47) and shot put wheelchair (10-1.5).
"The weather conditions that we experienced were the worst that I have ever experienced with athletics. That includes sitting in a frozen Met Stadium watching the Vikings!," TCU boys head coach Craig Nordling said.
"The combination of the low temp, the wind and the rain made for a long meet. Student athletes did a great job preparing themselves prior to their events. Despite the conditions, I think our relays did a great job. Our distance runners battled through the elements and both Connor Antony and Austin Rutt posted personal bests in the 1600m run.
"We were able to get a couple more throwers in the shot. They are new to the event, but continue to improve.
"Our young runners are beginning to get comfortable with different events and starting to recognize what they prefer to run. With some events not having many participants, some athletes are starting to try new events to see if they will be able to earn a competition slot when we get to the conference and subsection meets."
The next meet will be in TCU at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 (with Mayer Lutheran, Sibley East and Southwest Christian). "I hope to have nice weather and a good crowd," Nordling said.
LS-H hits the track next at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Norwood Young America with Belle Plaine and Lester Prairie.