LS-H center Zoe Thomson takes it to the hoop against NYA guard Allison Fritz. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

The second time around the Minnesota River Conference schedule has gone better for the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team.

The Giants still have a ways to go to move up in the standings, but they're cutting their margin of losses.

For instance, the Norwood Young America Central Raiders beat LS-H in their first meeting by 28 points, 67-39, on Jan. 19.

The Raiders also won the rematch on Thursday, but they won by only five points 56-51 on parents' night Thursday at Le Sueur.

Facing a taller team, the Giants took more long-range shots, and it paid off.

GB Olivia Fritz.JPG

LS-H guard Olivia Fritz runs in a double team of NYA guard Kali Wischnack (10) and forward Lauren Schmidt. (Pat Beck/southenm

Senior guard Olivia Fritz led LS-H with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Her little sister, sophomore guard Rhyan Fritz, made a pair from downtown, plus a 2-pointer, for eight points.

Junior point guard Sam Wilbright also made two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.

GB Halle Bemmels in traffic.JPG

LS-H guard Halle Bemmels, with teammate Zoe Thomson by her side, drives in traffic against the Raiders. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Senior guard Halle Bemmels also made a basket from behind the arc for a total of 30 out of the Giants' 51 points coming from 3-point range. Bemmels paced LSH with four assists and five steals.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Olivia Fritz and Bemmels tied the score at 19 with 4:10 remaining in the first half. But the Raiders outscored the Giants 9-1 in the rest of the half to take a 28-20 lead.

LS-H senior guard Karragen Straub, who finished with six points, made a pair of 2-point baskets to start the second half and cut the Raiders' lead to 28-24.

Olivia Fritz made three straight 3's to bring the Giants within 1 point, 36-35, with 9:20 to play.

GB Rhyan Fritz 3.JPG

LS-H guard Ryann Fritz fires up a 3-point attempt against NYA center Audrey Kamps. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Rhyan Fritz then hit two 3's in a row to give the Giants their first lead of the second half, 41-40, with 7:05 left.

GB Sam Wilbright pass (2).JPG

LS-H point guard Sam Wilbright sets to pass against NYA guard Emma Connor. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

NYA regained the lead 44-41, but Wilbright hit a 3-pointer to tie it 44-44 with 5:20 remaining.

A steal and a layup by Ryan Fritz gave the Giants a 46-44 lead with 4:50 left.

A lay-up by senior center Zoe Thomson made it 48-46 Giants with 3 minutes to play. Thomson finished with seven points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

But the Raiders went up 50-48 on a lay-up. A free throw by Thomson cut it to 50-49 with 1:12 left.

The Raiders (5-2) stalled for the last minute and drew fouls and made six straight free throws for the 56-51 victory. 

LS-H senior guard/forward McKenna Borchardt made a put back at the buzzer for the final score.

The Giants (2-7 overall, 1-7 conference) hope to come closer in the another rematch at MRC leader Mayer Lutheran (8-1, 6-0) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Mayer beat the Giants 71-27 in their first meeting on Jan. 22.

