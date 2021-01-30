The Tri-City United wrestling team continued their trend of split results at the Thursday triangular against Farmington and New Prague. The Titans displayed a dominating performance over Farmington, winning 51-15, while falling short 46-21 against the New Prague.
The Titans led with a confident start against Farmington. In the first two rounds, Riley Skluzacek and Ayden Balma took back-to-back victories, a 16-2 major decision for Skluzacek and a 21-6 technical fall for Balma.
Cole Franek, Carter O'Malley, Caleb Whipps and Caden O'Malley then gave the Titans a four-man winning streak. Franek won a 10-4 decision, Carter O'Malley pinned his opponent in 2:00, Whipps won by forfeit and Caden O'Malley delivered a narrow 9-8 decision victory.
Farmington took the next two rounds, but the Titans bounced back with three consecutive falls. Brody Run pinned his opponent in 7:16, Riley O'Malley in 6:57 and Robert Bastyr in just 55 seconds.
The Titans' good fortune didn't continue in their match against New Prague. Skluzacek opened the match with a 2-0 decision for the Titans, but New Prague retaliated winning the next eight rounds. New Prague collected a total of 40 points before Marco Reyes could give the Titans another victory, pinning his opponent in six seconds.
With a win by forfeit in the 182 weight class, New Prague was up 46-9. But the Titans made the most out of the remaining three rounds. Rud earned 8-5 decision, bringing the Titans up to 12 points. Tegan Determan followed up with a 4:55 pin, placing the Titans at 18 points. Finally, Riley O'Malley contributed an 8-6 decision victory, giving the Titans a final score of 21 points.