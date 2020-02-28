The Tri-City United wrestlers entered the quarterfinals of the state wrestling tournament with some tough competition. Caleb Whipps and Brody Rud came off of major decision victories in the opening round to face off against some of the highest seed players in their weight class. Both ended up falling, but Whipps and Rud, along with Riley O’Malley and Jose Reyes, still have the opportunity to place in the consolation rounds.
In the 138 weight class quarterfinals, No. 7 seed Whipps (31-7) had a difficult battle ahead of him in No. 2 seed Connor Simmonds (45-3) of Fairmont/Martin County West. Simmonds had an early advantage, with a takedown, 2-point near fall and 3-point near fall all in the first round. Whipps couldn’t get points on Simmonds, but he resisted being pinned even as Simmonds locked Whipps in two more near falls. Whipps lasted all three rounds but fell 14-0.
The competition was no less fierce for Brody Rud (22-11) in the 170-pound weight class. Rud was bracketed against the top seed wrestler of his class Gavin Nelson (45-3) of Simley. Nelson got the better of Rud and earned 17 points on the Titan. Rud collected a point for an escape from Nelson, but Nelson ultimately commended the mat and won in a 17-1 technical fall.
However, the state wrestling tournament isn’t over for the Titans. All four have qualified to advance into the consolation finals, which give the Titans the opportunity to place as high as third. Whipps will challenge No. 15 seed Brady Kasprick (36-7) of Thief River Falls in his next round. Rud will face seed No. 16 Ian Wilsey of Mahtomedi (28-15), O’Malley will tackle No. 9 seed Karter Wensmann (35-10) of Sauk Centre-Melrose, and Jose Reyes will battle seed No. 8 David Wilfert (31-9) of Orono.